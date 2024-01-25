Russian attacks kill 3, injure 31 over past day

Russia carried out attacks against nine of Ukraine's oblasts over the past day, killing at least three people and injuring at least 31, local officials reported early on Jan. 25.

Russian forces launched two waves of drone strikes against Odesa overnight.

The Air Force reported earlier that Ukrainian air defenses downed 11 of the 14 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight. Some 10 of the drones were shot down in Odesa Oblast.

Nevertheless, the city suffered damage and casualties as a result of falling drone debris. At least six people were injured, one of whom was hospitalized, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

Residential buildings and other civilian property were damaged in the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces launched a missile attack against the village of Hirnyk, killing two people and injuring nine others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Two other people were reportedly injured in Russian attacks against Avdiivka.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Moscow's troops attacked the village of Velyka Rohan, injuring four civilians, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Three women, aged 60, 39, and 26, suffered mild injuries and were provided medical attention on the spot. A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized and is in moderate condition, the governor noted.

Russia launched 99 attacks against Kherson Oblast, killing one person and injuring 10, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attacks included a strike on a Kherson hospital, reportedly injuring at least three medical workers.

Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack, but no casualties were reported.

