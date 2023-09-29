Russian attacks kill 6, injure 13 in Ukraine over past 24 hours

Russian multi-weapon attacks against Ukraine killed six civilians and wounded another 13 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Sept.29.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted — Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the last two regions.

On the morning of Sept. 29, Russian shelling of Kherson wounded two utility service employees aged 24 and 68, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

A day before, Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 96 times, firing 671 projectiles from various weapons, according to Prokudin. Three people were killed, and five more were wounded, said the official.

The same day, Russian attacks killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast’s villages of Krasnohorivka and Kurdiumivka, acting Governor Ihor Moroz said on Facebook. Six more people in the region sustained injuries, according to Moroz.

Early on Sept. 29, Russia also hit an infrastructure facility in the southern city of Mykolaiv, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. Russian overnight strikes against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast damaged two houses and an outbuilding, the regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian attacks on Sept. 28 damaged an infrastructure facility and a house in Kharkiv Oblast as well as 25 homes, outbuildings, and infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the regional authorities.

