Russian attacks kill 6, injure 17 in past day, overnight

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed six civilians and wounded another 17 in the past day and overnight, regional authorities reported on Sept. 19.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that 18 attack drones were sent toward the region, 15 of which were shot down by air defense systems.

Industrial warehouses in the city were hit by three strikes, causing fires to break out and injuring one 26-year-old man, Kozytskyi said.

The body of another man was later found under the rubble, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

An overnight attack in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast caused a multi-story building to collapse, according to Serhii Lysak, the region's governor.

Since yesterday evening, Nikopol and the surrounding region were attacked twice with artillery fire, injuring a 71-year-old man and damaging six homes, Lysak said.

Three people were killed and 11 more were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over the last day, Oleksandr Prokudin, the region's governor, reported. The city of Kherson was hit by 11 strikes over the past day, Prokudin said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks in the past day have killed two civilians and injured four others, the regional military administration reported. One person was killed in Avdiivka and another in Toretsk.

Local authorities reported the downing of drones across southern, central, and western Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, and Odesa Oblast.

Russian forces launched 30 drones toward Ukraine overnight and air defense systems downed 27 of them, the Air Force reported.

