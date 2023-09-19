Russian attacks kill 8, injure 16 in past day, overnight

Russian attacks against Ukraine have killed eight civilians and wounded another 16 in the past day and overnight, regional authorities reported on Sept. 19.

Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that 18 attack drones were sent toward the region, 15 of which were shot down by air defense systems.

Industrial warehouses in the city were hit by three strikes, causing fires to break out and injuring one 26-year-old man, Kozytskyi said.

The body of another man was later found under the rubble, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said.

An overnight attack in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast caused a multi-story building to collapse, according to Serhii Lysak, the region's governor.

Since yesterday evening, Nikopol and the surrounding region were attacked twice with artillery fire, injuring a 71-year-old man and damaging six homes, Lysak said.

On the morning of Sept. 19, four people were injured in Beryslav in Kherson Oblast when a drone was used to drop an explosive near a local bus station, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Three men and one woman are now in hospital.

An attack on the village of Mykolaivka around 9 p.m. local time on Sept. 18 injured one person and killed a 40-year-old man, and an overnight attack on Kherson killed a 72-year-old man and injured another, the governor reported.

A woman was killed and a 60-year-old man was injured following a strike on a house in the village of Kizomys, while a 63-year-old woman was injured in an attack on the village of Olhivka, Prokudin said.

Prokudin also reported that two people died and four others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Sept. 18.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks in the past day have killed two civilians and injured four others, the regional military administration reported. One person was killed in Avdiivka and another in Toretsk.

Local authorities reported the downing of drones across southern, central, and western Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Mykolaiv Oblast, and Odesa Oblast.

Russian forces launched 30 drones toward Ukraine overnight and air defense systems downed 27 of them, the Air Force reported.

