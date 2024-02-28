Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast kill 2, injure 8

Russian forces attacked 13 border communities in Sumy Oblast on Feb. 27, killing two people and injuring eight others, the regional military administration reported.

Mortar shelling in Seredyna-Buda injured two residents, the administration said.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s National Police reported that a strike on the village of Khotin killed two police officers and wounded another six. The injured officers were hospitalized following the attack.

The Russian military fired at the Sumy Oblast border 59 times throughout the day, causing nearly 300 explosions in the area. In addition to Khotin and Seredyna-Buda, the communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Druzhbiv, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Bilopillia, Svesa, Shalyhyne, Novosloboda, and Myropillia came under fire.

Drones, mines, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), missiles, and other weapons were deployed in the attacks.

Residents of Sumy Oblast's border communities are subject to near-daily attacks from nearby Russian forces.

Read also: Ukraine war latest: Ukraine withdraws from 2 more villages near Avdiivka, downs 2 Russian warplanes in single day

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.