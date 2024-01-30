Russian attacks on Tavria front plummet after Ukraine takes out Su-34 fighter over Luhansk Oblast

Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter bomber over Luhansk Oblast on Jan. 29, General Staff spokesperson, Andriy Kovalov, said in a TV interview on Jan. 30.

Russia has lost 332 aircraft and 324 helicopters since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to the General Staff's data.

Russia has significantly reduced the number of daily air strikes on the Tavria front after the destruction of its aircraft, Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

Moscow continues to produce Su-34s despite sanctions, but in small quantities, Air Force spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, said.

