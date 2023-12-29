Russian attacks on Ukraine show that Putin will stop at nothing – UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,said that the large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities show that Vladimir Putin will not stop until he reaches his goals.

Source: European Pravda; Rishi Sunak on Twitter (X).

"These widespread attacks on Ukraine's cities show Putin will stop at nothing to achieve his aim of eradicating freedom and democracy," Rishi Sunak said.

He added that Western countries will not allow Putin to win.

"We must continue to stand with Ukraine – for as long as it takes," the head of the UK government said.

Background:

On the morning of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine: explosions rocked Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and a range of other oblasts.

According to the Air Force, the Russian Federation has used almost all types of weapons available to it.

Martin Harris, UK ambassador to Ukraine, said that Russia's attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure are a war crime.

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the large-scale Russian missile attack on Ukraine is a reminder that the Kremlin's goals of destroying Ukraine have not changed.

