Russian authorities importing youth from Russia for staged elections in occupied Ukrainian territories

Russian occupation authorities are purportedly importing young individuals from Russia to Ukraine's occupied territories in order to orchestrate staged elections slated for March 2024, according to a statement by the Center for National Resistance (CNR) on Dec. 21.

Preparations are in full swing on the temporarily occupied territories for what is being referred to as the Russian presidential elections, though Russia has not had free and fair elections for decades. Drawing parallels with their past maneuvers during staged referendums, the occupiers are reported to be mobilizing "volunteers" from Russia to man the polling stations.

According to the Center's report, these “volunteers” primarily consist of pro-Putin Russian youth who will be corralled to form crowds, act as "ob-servers," and contribute to ballot stuffing.

Preliminary intelligence suggests that the occupation authorities have devised a plan detailing the recruitment of these "volunteers." Those participating include members of Kremlin-funded organizations such as the Young Army, "volunteer medics," and the First Movement.

The CNR underscores that the occupiers know genuine elections are impossible in the temporarily occupied territories. As a result, these Center believes that these acts are done to mask the apparent lack of interest among Ukrainians for their Russian occupiers.

On Dec. 17, UK intelligence reported that Russia allegedly plans to exploit the "presidential elections" on the occupied territories to confer a semblance of legitimacy to a the full-scale invasion.

