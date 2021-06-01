Russian authorities increase pressure on opposition

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gestures speaking in a video link from a prison during a court session in Petushki, Vladimir region, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 31, 2021. Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has asked a court to halt the hourly nighttime checks he has been subjected to in his penal colony. Speaking Monday in a video link from prison, Navalny charged that he has done nothing that would warrant the authorities' decision to designate him as a flight risk that has resulted in checks. (TV Rain via AP)
VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have ramped up their pressure on dissent ahead of a parliamentary election, arresting one opposition activist and raiding several others' homes.

Andrei Pivovarov, the head of the Open Russia movement that dissolved itself last week, was pulled off a plane at St. Petersburg's airport late Monday and was to be taken to Krasnodar in southern Russia Tuesday as part of a criminal probe against him.

Also on Tuesday, police raided a country home of opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov, a former lawmaker who has aspired to run for parliament in September. At least two of his associates also had their homes searched.

The moves are part of a multi-pronged crackdown on the opposition that is widely seen as part of the authorities' efforts to prevent any opposition groups from mounting a challenge to the main Kremlin-backed United Russia party in September's parliamentary election. United Russia's popularity has waned amid the country's economic slowdown.

Last week, Pivovarov announced that Open Russia was shutting down to protect its members from prosecution after the authorities had designated it as “undesirable.” The government already has outlawed more than 30 groups using a 2015 law that made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense. Another bill now making its way through parliament tightens punishment for their members.

Open Russia was financed by tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

In March, police briefly detained about 200 participants of a forum of members of municipal councils that Open Russia helped organize.

Putin's most determined political foe, Alexei Navalny, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. He was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence in February for violating terms of a suspended sentence stemming from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he denounced as politically driven.

With Navalny in prison, prosecutors have asked a Moscow court to designate his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his network of regional offices as extremist groups. In a parallel move, a bill approved by the lower house of the Russian parliament bars members, donors and supporters of extremist groups from seeking public office — a measure that would keep Navalny's associates from running for parliament in September.

Recommended Stories

  • N. Korea issues first response to Moon-Biden summit

    North Korea's state media on Monday slammed the termination of an agreement between the U.S and South Korea that limited South Korea's missile range.North Korea’s official KCNA news agency quoted an article written by described “international affairs critic," Kim Myong Chol, accusing the U.S of "shameful double-dealing”.The pact limited the development of South Korea’s ballistic missile program to a range of 500 miles.South Korean President Moon Jae-in announced an end to that deal after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden earlier this month.Kim criticized Moon for welcoming the agreement’s dissolution.He said, “The termination is a stark reminder of the U.S.’s hostile policy toward the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and its shameful double-dealing.”He said Pyongyang will counter the move.

  • Asian stocks mixed ahead of monthly U.S. jobs report

    Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss. Tokyo declined while Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. U.S. markets, which ended May with a gain amid inflation fears, were due to reopen Tuesday following a holiday.

  • I Gained 20 Pounds in Quarantine, and Yes, I'm Still Going to Enjoy My Summer

    Like many people during the pandemic, I spent the last year mostly inside with no gym access, my everyday routine turned upside down, and relying on emotional eating and drinking to get me through what was the most anxiety-inducing time of my life. So it was no surprise that I put on nearly 20 pounds over the last 14+ months.

  • Beijing's Hong Kong office slams intimidation of judge in tycoon Jimmy Lai's case

    Beijing's office that oversees matters in Hong Kong has warned of threats made to a judge who sentenced media tycoon Jimmy Lai and other democracy activists for their roles in an unauthorised assembly on Oct. 1, 2019. A representative for the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) said the presiding judge had received threatening phone calls, which the office said would not be tolerated. "This is a serious threat to the personal safety of judges, a flagrant challenge to the judicial system in Hong Kong and a gross violation of the rule of law and order in Hong Kong," Xinhua quoted a statement by HKMAO as saying late on Sunday.

  • World stocks hit another record, crude up in big data week

    Global stocks again hit record highs and oil rose on Tuesday, before European and U.S. data that should this week offer major clues on the health of the world economy. Risk markets have eked out gains in recent weeks as traders balance optimism that the United States and other key markets are reopening after pandemic-induced lockdowns with concern that rising inflation could prompt central banks to rein in stimulus programmes. Against that backdrop, euro zone inflation numbers on Tuesday will give an indication of rising pressures in the bloc, while Friday's U.S. jobs data should give a firmer steer on near-term Fed policy action.

  • CEO Elon Musk says SpaceX is building a Raptor rocket engine every 48 hours, disputing claims of a 'bottleneck' for the Artemis moon mission boosters

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said there wasn't a "bottleneck" in Raptor rocket production, as his company works on its Starship prototypes.

  • Sophie Turner Joined the Long List of Celebrities Getting Bangs Right Now

    Of course bangs look perfect on her.

  • 107-year-old Tulsa massacre survivor reflects on horrific events: 'I think about it every day'

    Two survivors of the Tulsa race massacre recall the destruction and violence: ‘I do remember a lot of people being murdered.’

  • Gold’s Momentum is With the Bulls After Best Month Since July

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold added to its biggest monthly gain since July as the dollar weakened and investors awaited fresh data on the U.S. economy to feed the debate about inflation.Bullion wiped out losses earlier this year with a 7.8% rise over May amid signs of accelerating inflation. Fresh virus outbreaks and patchy economic data have also boosted gold, which is again drawing investors via exchange-traded funds -- a major driver of last year’s rally.Key data this week include U.S. jobs figures on Friday, following a surprisingly poor reading last month that highlighted potential headwinds to economic recovery. The Bloomberg Dollar Index is threatening to fall to its lowest since 2014 after a second monthly decline in May.“Momentum in the gold market remains strong, with investor inflows picking up sharply,” Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. wrote in an emailed note. “Thus a weak payrolls number on Friday could jolt prices even higher.”Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,914.61 an ounce by 7:23 a.m. in London. It’s up 0.9% this year, although well short of its record $2,063.5 an ounce hit in August. Silver, platinum and palladium all rose.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Bear witness to the genocide. It's not just 215 children’: Kamloops residential school discovery sparks horror, shame about Canada's racist Indigenous history

    Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.

  • For Democrats, GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission raises a haunting question

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a series of votes soon on equal pay, voting rights and other bills that will shape the fate of the 60-vote threshold.

  • Survivors remember Tulsa race massacre 100 years later as Biden marks anniversary

    Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, can still remember a house engulfed in flames and bodies stacked in truckbeds - horrors that 100 years later led to a pledge by President Joe Biden to work for racial justice. "I was quite a little kid but I remember running and the soldiers were coming in," Randle said in an interview with Reuters as her hometown of Tulsa prepared to mark one of the darkest chapters in its history. Monday was the centenary of a massacre targeting Tulsa's prosperous African-American community in the district of Greenwood that bore the nickname Black Wall Street.

  • Flood recedes in New Zealand, leaving debris, broken bridge

    Floodwaters in New Zealand receded on Tuesday, leaving behind a big mess on many farms in the Canterbury region and damage to a major bridge. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters the top priority was getting transport links working again, although it was unclear how long it would take to fix the bridge that connects the town of Ashburton to the main highway south. Ardern said farmers had been particularly hard hit with lost feed, broken fences and debris spread across their fields.

  • A 'drunk dude' accidentally entered an Airbnb full of police officers in a viral TikTok video

    In a viral TikTok, user @sheriffk9misty tells the story of a man entering an Airbnb that he was staying in along with two other police officers.

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • Michael Flynn denies suggesting a Myanmar-style military coup should happen in the US

    Video of the interaction circulated across social media, though Flynn claimed Monday the "media" was "manipulating" his words.

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Colonel fired by Trump offers to prosecute Michael Flynn after he called for violent military coup against US

    Former national security adviser has become a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement since leaving the White House

  • Israeli official rolls back army chief comments on AP Gaza

    Israel’s defense minister on Monday distanced himself from comments made by his military chief after Israel bombed a Gaza Strip high-rise housing an Associated Press office and other news outlets, saying the remarks were not meant to be taken literally. In an article published on the website of Channel 12 news over the weekend, the military chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, was quoted as saying that “the building was destroyed justly” and he did not have a “gram of regret.” The article claimed that the Hamas militant group that rules Gaza used various floors of the Jalaa Tower for “significant electronic warfare” meant to disrupt Israeli air force GPS communications.

  • Ex-general says Michael Flynn is getting ‘crazier and crazier’ after endorsing military coup in US

    ‘Unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end’