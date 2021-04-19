Russian authorities say jailed opposition leader Navalny has been transferred to hospital

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Basu
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a hospital in another penal colony, one day after his doctor warned that the jailed Putin critic "could die at any moment," Russia's prison service said Monday.

Why it matters: News that Navalny's condition had severely deteriorated on the third week of a hunger strike prompted outrage from his supporters and international demands for Russia to provide him with immediate medical treatment.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • "We have communicated to the Russian government that what happens to Mr. Navalny in their custody is their responsibility and they will be held accountable by the international community," White House national security Jake Sullivan said on CNN Sunday.

  • Navalny's supporters have called for large-scale protests on April 21, the same day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver an annual state of the nation address to the national legislature.

The big picture: Navalny, often described as "the man Putin fears most," was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for violating his parole by receiving medical treatment in Germany, where he was recovering for months after an attempted poisoning.

  • U.S. intelligence has determined that Russian security services carried out the attempted assassination, an allegation that Putin has denied.

  • The 44-year-old Navalny went on a hunger strike on March 31 in protest of prison authorities allegedly denying him medical treatment for pain and numbness in his back and leg.

The state of play: Russia's prison service said Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts 110 miles east of Moscow, according to AP. His condition was described as “satisfactory,” and he has agreed to take vitamin supplements, according to authorities.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • In photos: South African students evacuate as wildfire burns historic Cape Town buildings

    A massive wildfire spread from the foothills of Table Mountain to the University of Cape Town Sunday, burning historic South African buildings and forcing the evacuation of 4,000 students, per Times Live.The big picture: Visitors to the Table Mountain National Park and other nearby attractions were also evacuated and several roads including a major highway, were closed. South Africa's oldest working windmill and the university's Jagger Library, which houses SA antiquities, were among the buildings damaged.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free A helicopter flies near a smoke cloud from the Cape Town fire. Mostert’s Mill, built in 1796, is among the historical structors damaged in the fire, Mayor Dan Plato said. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images Firefighters carry a colleague who's collapsed from the smoke and the heat from the Table Mountain fire. At least one firefighter has been treated for burns, according to Plato. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images The fire has forced University of Cape Town students to evacuate from their residences. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images Flames engulf the Jagger Library. Photo: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

    Air Force One subcontractor GDC Technics countersued Boeing Co on Friday seeking at least $20 million after the largest U.S. airplane manufacturer canceled contracts for work on the aircraft that carries the U.S. president. Boeing said in its suit filed April 7 that Texas-based GDC failed to complete interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 Air Force One planes and is "roughly one year behind schedule in meeting its contractual obligations." GDC's counterclaim argues it is "Boeing's mismanagement of the completion of two Air Force One presidential aircraft, not delays caused by GDC, that has caused a delay in the completion of those aircraft."

  • Politics latest news: Boris Johnson says it's not his call to put India on red list

    Boris Johnson takes on football giants over new super league plan Priti Patel accuses Facebook of putting profit before children's safety Greensill: Key Starmer ally works for lobbying firm Coronavirus latest news: Indian variant requires action 'sooner rather than later', Sage adviser urges Government Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Boris Johnson has insisted it is not up to him whether to put India on the "red list", after he cancelled his long-awaited visit to the country amid concerns over a record-breaking surge in cases. The trip, which had already been scaled down from four days to just one, was cancelled just moments after Indian officials announced that New Dehli will enter a week-long lockdown from Monday night. During a visit to Gloucestershire, the Prime Minister told broadcasters: "The red list is very much a matter for the independent UK Health Security Agency - they will have to take that decision. "But Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won't be able to go ahead with the trip. I do think it's only sensible to postpone, given what's happened in India, the shape of the pandemic there." However this morning a Sage scientist said restricting travel to and from countries with concerning Covid outbreaks was a "political decision". Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of both Sage and Nervtag, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "My own preference is to err on side of caution and act sooner rather than later." India recorded 273,810 infections on Monday - the fifth consecutive day of more than 200,000 cases, with 25,500 new cases were reported in Delhi alone. Read the latest updates below.

  • Biden won't bring on board controversial Russia expert

    Matthew Rojansky was being considered for the position of Russia director on the NSC. But his possible appointment drew a wave of criticism from Russia hawks.

  • U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash

    Several U.S. banks have started deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers and spot people sleeping near ATMs, even as they remain wary about possible backlash over increased surveillance, more than a dozen banking and technology sources told Reuters. Previously unreported trials at City National Bank of Florida and JPMorgan Chase & Co as well as earlier rollouts at banks such as Wells Fargo & Co offer a rare view into the potential U.S. financial institutions see in facial recognition and related artificial intelligence systems. Widespread deployment of such visual AI tools in the heavily regulated banking sector would be a significant step toward their becoming mainstream in corporate America.

  • Abu Dhabi's G42 forms big data JV with Israeli defence company Rafael

    Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42) has formed a joint venture with Israel's state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to commercialise artificial intelligence and big data technologies, the companies said on Monday. The joint venture, called Presight.AI, will have a research and development site in Israel and will develop products for sectors including banking, healthcare and public safety, to be sold in Israel, the United Arab Emirates and internationally. Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise relations in August, triggering a number of announcements from businesses stating their intention to cooperate across the two countries.

  • Biden confronts eroded credibility on climate action and Paris agreement

    The biggest hurdle for President Biden in winning new emissions reduction commitments at this week's White House summit is America's on-again, off-again history of climate change efforts. Why it matters: The global community is off course to meet the temperature targets contained in the Paris Climate Agreement. The White House wants the summit Thursday and Friday to begin to change that.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Paris agreement called for warming to be limited to "well below 2 degrees" Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit, relative to preindustrial levels. However, the world is currently on course for 3 degrees Celsius, or 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming, which raises the odds of potentially disastrous consequences.The big picture: The U.S. has been playing a game of "red light, green light" on climate change for decades. The country played a leading role in brokering the Kyoto Protocol in 1995, but walked away from that agreement in 2001. Then the U.S. helped spearhead talks on the Paris agreement during Barack Obama's presidency, only to leave that agreement under Donald Trump and rejoin when Biden took office.Considering this timeline, other countries — including China, which is by far the world's top emitter today — question the word of the Biden administration when it says the U.S. is fully committed to climate action.Some Chinese leaders have recently signaled they don't see the U.S. as being in a strong position to prod it to cut emissions after walking away from Paris.For example, on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said of the U.S. return to the Paris agreement: "Its return is by no means a glorious comeback but rather the student playing truant getting back to class."Quick take: Kelly Sims Gallagher, a Tufts University professor who helped broker a climate deal with China during the Obama administration, tells Axios the U.S. has a lot of work to do. "Trust was broken when the United States withdrew from the Paris Agreement," she said. "The way to rebuild the trust is for this Administration to first explain how the United States will achieve its Paris target and then also provide a concrete plan for enhancing ambition by 2030."Context: The White House summit will be a major test of just how much credibility the U.S. lost on the global stage, and specifically within the uniquely fraught realm of climate negotiations, when Trump walked away from Paris and worked to gut domestic efforts to cut emissions. Driving the news: The Biden administration wants countries to agree this week to cut emissions significantly by 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050. Scientists have shown that in order to keep the Paris agreement's most stringent temperature target of 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, of warming in play, emissions must be slashed deeply by 2030. The U.S. is expected to unveil an emissions reduction commitment on the order of a 50% emissions cut relative to 2005 levels by 2030, but it's unclear how many other nations will announce anything new ahead of November's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. Yes, but: Even if the talks are successful, it's unknown whether new emissions targets will actually happen, considering the lack of an enforcement mechanism to punish countries that don't live up to their word. University of Washington statistician Adrian Raftery, who has analyzed how nations are not on track to meet even existing commitments, said the targets are "somewhat untethered from what's likely to occur."The intrigue: The joint communique released by the U.S. and China Saturday night indicates that there may be a window for progress between the world's top two emitters, despite the tensions in that relationship overall. What they're saying: Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank official who advises the U.N. secretary-general, said policy makers will be looking to the U.S. to back up whatever new targets it offers with a detailed plan on how to get there.“The credibility is all wrapped up with actions not words," said Kyte, now the dean of The Fletcher School at Tufts University. "All eyes are on the plan.”Ben Geman contributed to this story.Go deeper: U.S. and China agree to take joint climate actionLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Jailed Navalny to be moved to a hospital in another prison

    The Russian state penitentiary service said Monday a decision has been made to transfer imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is in the third week of a hunger strike, to a hospital. The state prison service, FSIN, said in a statement that Navalny would be transferred to a hospital for convicts located in another penal colony in Vladimir, a city 180 kilometers (110 miles) east of Moscow. Navalny’s physician, Dr. Yaroslav Ashikhmin, said Saturday that test results he received from Navalny’s family show him with sharply elevated levels of potassium, which can bring on cardiac arrest, and heightened creatinine levels that indicate impaired kidneys.

  • An Oregon man was arrested after pointing a gun at anti-police protestors and firing into the air, police say

    Salem Police said they ordered the 75-year-old to drop his weapon. He refused, entered his vehicle, and fled before he was located.

  • Macron says nations must 'define red lines' with Russia

    French President Emmanuel Macron says that while dialogue with Russia is essential, “clear red lines” carrying possible sanctions must also be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine. Referring to a recent buildup of Russian troops on Ukraine's border, Macron said in an interview with American broadcaster CBS News, “We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil.” “And I think after an unacceptable behavior, indeed, we have to sanction,” Macron said when asked about the possibility of sanctions.

  • Philippines lifts suspension on AstraZeneca vaccine for under 60s

    The Philippines will resume administering AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age, health officials said on Monday, ending a temporary suspension over reports of rare blood clots in younger recipients overseas. Health authorities will release guidelines to include different precautions on the use of the AstraZeneca shots, Vergeire added. The European Medicines Agency had earlier recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • German Greens launch chancellor bid as Merkel bloc squabbles

    Germany’s environmentalist Greens chose co-leader Annalena Baerbock on Monday to make their first bid for the chancellery in the country’s September election, while a power struggle in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc entered its second week. Baerbock's nomination was unveiled by the party's other co-leader, Robert Habeck, in a smoothly staged announcement that contrasted with the increasingly heated standoff in Merkel's Union bloc. The Sept. 26 parliamentary election is unpredictable, in part because the incumbent isn’t seeking re-election.

  • Alexei Navalny taken to hospital as fears for his life grow

    Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life. Several doctors, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, who were able to see his latest blood tests warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure. The doctors showed up at the prison where Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in. Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him. Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison. Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs. The prison authorities said on Monday that he has now agreed to take vitamins. Ivan Zhdanov from Mr Navalny’s team said on Monday that the official statement did nothing to assuage their worst fears. His transfer to a separate institution “only means that Navalny’s condition has worsened so much that even a torture farm has acknowledged it," he said. EU figures have been vocal about the issue, with the bloc's foreign ministers releasing a joint statement warning of the risks to Mr Navalny's life on Sunday and meeting to discuss the issue further later on Monday. "We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny," Josep Borrell said ahead of a video conference of the EU's 27 foreign ministers. "Act now, or the blood of Mr Navalny will forever be on your hands," said Manfred Weber, who lead's the European Parliament's biggest grouping, the European People's Party. Mr Navalny’s allies over the weekend called on his supporters to take to the streets on Wednesday, the day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to give his annual state of the nation address, to urge the Kremlin to free the opposition leader. Mr Navalny, who rose to prominence a decade ago thanks to investigations into official corruption, was arrested upon arrival in Russia in January, four months after he was poisoned in Russia and evacuated to Germany for treatment. Several independent European laboratories confirmed that he was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent that was used in the 2018 Salisbury attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. While convalescing in Germany, Mr Navalny helped an independent forensic investigative team investigate his own attempted murder, implicating Russian intelligence officers in the near-fatal attack. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

  • Closing arguments set for Monday in Derek Chauvin's trial in the killing of George Floyd. Here's what you need to know

    How long will it take to reach a verdict? Judge Peter Cahill has told jurors to "pack a bag" and "plan for long (deliberations) and hope for short."

  • Navalny's daughter: 'Allow a doctor to see my dad'

    Alexei Navalny’s daughter, Dasha, has pleaded with Russian authorities to allow a doctor to treat her father, who is on hunger strike in prison, after a group of medical professionals warned that he is in critical condition and at risk of kidney failure.The Stanford university student tweeted on Sunday: “Allow a doctor to see my dad."She joins a chorus of international public figures and Russian opposition regional lawmakers, who are calling on Vladimir Putin to make sure the Kremlin critic is properly treated.On Sunday, Navalny allies announced a street protest to be held on Wednesday, the same day Putin is to give an annual state-of-the-nation speech to the political elite.Navalny started refusing food in protest on March 31, after accusing prison authorities of refusing to properly treat acute back and leg pain.Authorities say Navalny was offered medical care but refused it, insisting on being treated by a doctor of his choice from outside the facility. The request was denied. A medical trade union with ties to Navalny warned on Saturday that his kidneys could soon fail, which could lead to cardiac arrest.In a television interview with the BBC, Russia's ambassador to Britain accused Navalny of attention-seeking, adding, quote: “He will not be allowed to die in prison.”U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday "there will be consequences" if he does.

  • Police Confiscated Indianapolis Shooter’s Shotgun Months Before He Bought Rifles Used in Attack

    The former FedEx employee who fatally shot eight workers at a company facility in Indianapolis on Thursday legally purchased two semiautomatic rifles months after police confiscated his shotgun, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said on Saturday. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives traced the rifles used in the attack and discovered that the shooter purchased them in July and September 2020. IMPD chief Randal Taylor and the FBI confirmed that police confiscated a shotgun from the shooter in March 2020, after the shooter’s mother called police over fears her son would attempt “suicide by cop.” However, Chief Taylor said the fact that the shooter was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun” indicated that no decision was made to activate Indiana’s “red flag” law in this case. Indiana’s red flag law allows the state to prevent a person from purchasing weapons if the person “presents an imminent risk” to himself or others. It is unclear whether a red flag determination was pursued following the March 2020 incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the New York Times. Eight people were killed in the Thursday shooting before the attacker killed himself. The shooter’s family released a statement on Saturday saying they were “devastated” by the attack. “We are devastated at the loss of life caused as a result of [his] actions; through the love of his family, we tried to get him the help he needed. Our sincerest and most heartfelt apologies go out to the victims of this senseless tragedy,” the family said.

  • Delhi locks down as COVID chokes Indian health system

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown on Monday as daily COVID-19 cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections. India's hospitals are struggling with a shortage of beds, oxygen and key medicines as infections pass the 15 million mark, second only to the United States. "Delhi's health system is unable to take more patients in big numbers," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a virtual press briefing on Monday.

  • Officials: One Hundred Arrested in Brooklyn Center Riot, Emergency Curfew Put in Place

    Police implemented an emergency curfew in Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Friday and arrested an estimated 100 people as rioting broke out outside police headquarters in response to the police-shooting death of Daunte Wright, officials said. City officials had attempted to forgo a curfew on Friday for the first time since protests began on Sunday when a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Mayor Mike Elliot had tried to “take a different approach” in not implementing a curfew, though rioting led officials to announce at 10:30 p.m. that a curfew would be put in place from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The directive came after rioters breached a barrier surrounding the Brooklyn Center police department around 9:30 p.m., according to FOX 9 of Minneapolis. Police responded with flash bangs and pepper spray, pushing the group back so officials could repair the fence. Rioters continued to throw objects at police, including glass bottles, over the barrier. The riot was declared an unlawful assembly shortly after. In an overnight press conference, law enforcement showed items that rioters had brought to the demonstration including cans, umbrellas, paint cans and wooden shields. “If we want change in policing, we want reform in policing – let’s do that. Let’s get together and start reform,” Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said. “This profession needs help. We can admit that. We’re not perfect. We can be better. But these people are not people you should be supporting.”

  • Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

    Michael Ellis, a former Republican operative tapped as general counsel at the National Security Agency in the final months of the Trump administration, resigned Friday after spending three months on administrative leave. Former President Donald Trump's acting defense secretary had ordered NSA Director Gen. Paul Nakasone to accept Ellis' appointment as general counsel, and Nakasone agreed days before Trump left office, The Washington Post reported. The day Trump left the White House and Ellis was scheduled to start his new job, Nakasone placed him on administrative leave, citing a Pentagon inspector general investigation and inquiry into how Ellis handled classified information. The inspector general's investigation is still open, Nakasone told a House committee last Thursday. "I have been on administrative leave for nearly three months without any explanation or updates, and there is no sign that NSA will attempt to resolve the issue," Ellis said in his resignation letter to Nakasone on Friday, the Post reports. "I therefore resign my position, effective immediately." Ellis was general counsel to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) before he joined the Trump White House in early 2017 as a National Security Council lawyer. His appointment to the NSA "raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and senior position — one with visibility into the activities of other U.S. spy agencies," the Post reports. The NSA general counsel job doesn't require Senate confirmation. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawalWatch NASA attempt history with test flight of remote-control Mars helicopter Ingenuity

  • High-ranking Iranian general dies of heart disease at 65

    A high-ranking general key to Iran's security apparatus has died, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced on Sunday. Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hosseinzadeh Hejazi, who died at 65, served as deputy commander of the Quds, or Jerusalem, force of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The unit is an elite and influential group that oversees foreign operations, and Hejazi helped lead its expeditionary forces and frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.