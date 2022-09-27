Russian authorities say that they will not go after draft evaders in other countries

IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:08

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that it does not plan to catch those who hastily fled the Russian Federation to avoid the draft after Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, on Telegram

Quote from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "The Russian Defence Ministry has not sent, developed or planned any appeals to the state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Georgia, or other countries demanding the alleged extradition of Russian citizens who fled Russia in response to the partial mobilisation."

