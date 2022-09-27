Russian authorities say that they will not go after draft evaders in other countries
IRYNA BALACHUK — TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:08
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that it does not plan to catch those who hastily fled the Russian Federation to avoid the draft after Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation.
Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, on Telegram
Quote from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "The Russian Defence Ministry has not sent, developed or planned any appeals to the state bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Georgia, or other countries demanding the alleged extradition of Russian citizens who fled Russia in response to the partial mobilisation."
Background:
On 21 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation. It is reported that Russia plans to call for 300,000 reservists.
Immediately after the speech by Russian President Putin, the Russians sold out all direct tickets as of 21 September to Istanbul and Yerevan, and prices for air tickets to the so-called "safe" countries have reached astronomical levels.
Later it turned out that in the decree on mobilisation there is a hidden paragraph that allows the country's Defence Ministry to call up 1 million people for war.
It was reported that the Kremlin is discussing the possibility of introducing martial law and banning men from leaving the country.
On 27 September, Mediazona reported that five Russians who were travelling from St. Petersburg to Belarus by train were not allowed to leave the country because of the law "on mobilisation".
Marat Akhmetzhanov, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, said that the authorities will be forced to extradite to Russia those who are wanted for evading the mobilisation of citizens if they are placed on the international wanted list.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!