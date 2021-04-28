Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

  • A worker paints over a graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg
  • A person rides a bicycle past a graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg
  • Workers paint over a graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg
  • A woman walks her dogs in front of a graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg
1 / 4

Russian authorities paint over large Navalny mural in St Petersburg

A worker paints over a graffiti depicting Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian authorities rapidly painted over a large mural of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Wednesday after it appeared overnight on a building in central St Petersburg.

The mural in President Vladimir Putin's hometown showed a smiling Navalny, whose activist network is on the brink of being outlawed as "extremist", making a heart shape with his hands next to the slogan "A hero of a new time".

Police arrived at the scene at 9am local time and workers arrived to start painting over it with yellow paint within around 90 minutes. It was unclear who painted the mural.

Navalny, Putin's most outspoken domestic opponent, is serving a 2-1/2 year jail sentence for parole violations on an earlier conviction that he says was politically motivated.

A court is considering a request by Moscow's prosecutor to ban Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and his regional offices on the grounds they are extremist. The next hearing in that case is expected on Thursday.

Lyubov Sobol, a Navalny ally, mocked authorities for painting over the mural.

"That's how they transform everything 'alive' and beautiful into the impersonal and 'dead'. For us, Russia is for happiness, for them, it is for gloom and stagnation," she wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Anton Vaganov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Recommended Stories

  • Russian FM: US-Russia ties worse than during Cold War

    Russia's top diplomat said Wednesday that relations with the United States are now even worse than during the Cold War times because of a lack of mutual respect. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow stands ready to normalize ties with Washington, but warned that the U.S. should stop posturing like a “sovereign” rallying its allies against Russia and China. “During the Cold War, the tensions were flying high and risky crisis situations often emerged, but there was also a mutual respect,” Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian state television.

  • Russia shuts down Alexey Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

    Navalny's plight has galvanized anti-Putin protests, and as a court mulls whether to declare his group "extremist," the Kremlin's crackdown on the opposition could backfire.

  • New video shows moments before Andrew Brown Jr. killed

    The new footage shows a team of deputies riding a sheriff's department truck on its way to arrest Brown on drug charges.

  • Just making the playoffs isn’t enough for the Hurricanes. Their sights are higher

    The Hurricanes have qualified for the NHL playoffs for the third straight season, a first since moving to North Carolina. Now, the mission must continue past Round 1.

  • ‘He’s bland’: Republicans struggle to find line of attack that sticks to Biden

    It was a problem that plagued the GOP during the 2020 presidential election, and party leaders say they’re still grappling with it.

  • Yelizaveta Tuktamysheva on 2022 Winter Olympics: “This is all that’s left”

    Now 24, the Russian "Empress" returned to worlds six years after winning to claim the silver medal, followed by a World Team Trophy victory.

  • Leaders of nation’s largest Confederate memorial propose changes to ‘tell the truth’

    The park features a giant mountainside carving that honors Confederate leaders.

  • Brazil rejects Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine, citing safety concerns

    Brazilian health regulators said this week they will not recommend importing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, citing unknowns and safety concerns about the shot's development and manufacturing.The big picture: Brazil has seen a recent surge in COVID-related cases and deaths, driven by relaxed mitigation measures and a more contagious local variant that has overwhelmed the country's health system. To date, roughly 6% of Brazil's population has been inoculated against the coronavirus, Bloomberg reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe rejection also sets back Russia’s effort to build diplomatic relations backed by adoption of its vaccine.The state of play: The Brazilian health authority, Anvisa, cited problems with the clinical studies and insufficient data as its reasons for rejecting the vaccine. All five of Anvisa's directors voted against importing the Russian shot.Context: Sputnik V demonstrated 91.6% efficacy against COVID-19, according to a peer-reviewed analysis of a large clinical trial published in the medical journal The Lancet in February. Sputnik V is under review by the European Union, and approved in 61 countries, per Bloomberg. What they're saying: Anvisa said it found “worrying pieces of information” about the vaccine's manufacturing process. “The cells where adenoviruses are produced for the development of the vaccine allow their replication,” the regulatory agency added, saying that could lead to new infections, or even deaths.The other side: Sputnik's developers said in a statement that they addressed all the technical issues at a meeting with Anvisa “to demonstrate that these allegations have no scientific grounds and cannot be treated seriously in the scientific community and among international regulators.”“We need additional information on what this lack (of data) means, because there’s already more than enough data. If some data is lacking, it will be provided,” the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.A tweet from the official Sputnik Twitter account said Brazil's decision “was of a political nature” and had “nothing to do with access to information or science,” alleging the U.S. had convinced Brazil to deny approval.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Chad interim leader vows talks after deadly anti-junta protests

    Chad's new junta leader pledged national dialogue as at least two people died on Tuesday during banned protests against his government, which took power after the shock battlefield death of his father and veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno.

  • Brazil regulator rejects Sputnik vaccine; Russia cries foul

    Brazil's health regulator cited safety concerns while rejecting several states' requests to import almost 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, prompting criticism from the Russian government. The five-person board of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency unanimously decided late Monday that consistent and trustworthy data required was lacking for approval of the requests from 10 states, according to a statement. The agency, known as Anvisa, said there were faults in all clinical studies of the vaccine’s development, as well as absent or insufficient data.

  • The DOJ quietly dropped a Trump-era policy to withhold federal money from sanctuary cities, leaked memo says

    A leaked memo obtained by Reuters said areas would no longer have to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to get grants.

  • Fire in 'illegal' Riga tourist hostel kills eight, injures nine

    Eight people died in a fire in an "illegal" tourist hostel in the centre of the Latvian capital Riga early on Wednesday and the city's mayor vowed to shut such accommodation down. Mayor Martins Stakis said the hostel, set up in an apartment near the city's main railway station, was mainly used by foreigners but it was not clear yet who the victims were.

  • Mavericks lose a crucial game to short-handed Sacramento

    NBA TV's Grant Hill takes a look at the Mavericks path to the Playoffs after dropping a game to Sacramento without star guard De'Aaron Fox.

  • ‘It’s a total travesty of justice’ — Russian authorities suspend opposition leader Navalny’s office operations

    Russian authorities on Monday ordered the offices of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny to suspend their activities pending a court ruling on whether they should be outlawed as an extremist group.

  • Turkish President Erdoğan: U.S. Armenian genocide designation "the wrong step"

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the Biden administration Monday for designating the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces in 1915 as an act of genocide, telling the U.S. to "look in the mirror," Reuters reports.Why it matters: Erdoğan has previously warned a genocide declaration would harm U.S.-Turkey relations. On Monday, he threatened to retaliate by recognizing the U.S.'s long history of violence against Native Americans as genocide.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: The mass killing occurred when the Ottoman Empire attempted to transport Armenians from eastern Anatolia to the Syrian desert during World War I. Armenians estimate that up to 1.5 million died. Turkey has recognized atrocities that occurred during this time, but denies it was an act genocide and says the death toll is exaggerated.Previous administrations, including the Trump administration, typically steered clear of the genocide designation to avoid straining relations with Turkey, which is a NATO member and has been seen as crucial to containing Russia and managing issues in the Middle East.What he's saying: "The U.S. President has made baseless, unjust and untrue remarks about the sad events that took place in our geography over a century ago," Erdogan said after a cabinet meeting, per Reuters. Turkey is attempting to establish "good neighborly" ties with Armenia, Erdoğan said, adding that President Biden should "turn back from this wrong step as soon as possible." He repeated a call for Turkish and Armenian historians to jointly review the events.The Turkish president also said the U.S. needs to "look at yourselves" when considering genocide. "The Native Americans, I don't even need to mention them, what happened is clear," he said. "While all these truths are out there, you cannot pin the genocide accusation on the Turkish people."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger on Why He Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Has a Chance at California Governor | THR News

    Arnold Schwarzenegger says he believes Caitlyn Jenner has a chance to become the next governor of California as Gavin Newsom faces a recall election in the fall.

  • Elizabeth Banks yabba-dabba-does want to star in a new Flintstones sequel series

    Some ideas have stuck with mankind forever, like “What if The Honeymooners but cavemen?” or—more specifically—”What if The Flintstones but, just, again?” which is why those concepts permeate throughout all of human culture and echo in time like the song from Cloud Atlas. It was all the way back in 2012 when Seth MacFarlane gave up on plans to reboot The Flintstones, apparently because his concept for it wasn’t very good and also because he had other things he wanted to work on (Ted had just come out, and the world was overflowing with excitement for more movies about a teddy bear who swears and gets high).

  • Cuomo Questions Census Accuracy after NY Loses House Seat

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state is exploring its legal options after losing a congressional seat due to population shifts recorded in the 2020 census. The Empire State came up just 89 residents short of keeping the seat, the Census Bureau said Monday when it released the results of the count. The seat was reassigned to a different state. Cuomo claimed that the total count may have been off and accused the Trump administration of making illegal immigrants “nervous to come forward” during the counting process. “I do believe the federal government had a chilling effect,” he said. “We’re looking at legal options because when you’re talking about 89 — that could be a minor mistake in counting, right?” Cuomo is a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump and had blamed the former administration for an array of troubles afflicting New York; the governor repeatedly blasted Trump’s pandemic response when the state became a coronavirus hot spot last spring. However, in recent weeks Cuomo has faced a number of scandals himself, including over his administration’s efforts to conceal the total coronavirus death toll in the state’s nursing homes. The Democratic governor has also been accused of sexual misconduct by at least nine women. Though he is the subject of investigations by state lawmakers and the state attorney general, he has refused to resign. The reapportionment, which is the result of residents fleeing the state, will bring New York from 27 congressional districts to 26. Preliminary data released by the U.S. Census Bureau in December showed that roughly 126,000 people left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. The state lost about 1.4 million residents to other states from 2010 to 2019, according to a report by the Empire Center released in January 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the U.S. It is unclear which House seat will be eliminated, though it is likely to belong to a Republican, according to Fox News.

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • Navy SEALs to shift from counterterrorism to global threats

    Ten years after they found and killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. Navy SEALs are undergoing a major transition to improve leadership and expand their commando capabilities to better battle threats from global powers like China and Russia. The new plan cuts the number of SEAL platoons by as much as 30% and increases their size to make the teams more lethal and able to counter sophisticated maritime and undersea adversaries. Rear Adm. Hugh Howard, top commander for the SEALs, laid out his plans in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.