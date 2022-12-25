Russian authorities want to punish Russians who left country by raising taxes

Vyacheslav Volodin, the Head of the State Duma of Russia [the lower house of Russian Parliament – ed.] suggests cancelling preferences for people who left the Russian Federation and introducing higher taxes for such persons.

Source: Volodin on Telegram

Quote from Volodin: "It is absolutely clear why they [Russians – ed.] fled [the country – ed.].

The ones who realised that they made a mistake have already returned.

The rest should understand that the vast majority of society does not support their actions – people believe that they have betrayed their country, families and friends.

However, up till now, those who left not only work remotely in Russian companies, but also enjoy all the benefits that it provides them, in accordance with the legislation of our country.

It is right to cancel the preferences for those who left the Russian Federation and introduce a higher tax rate for such persons."

Details: According to Volodin, the Duma is already working on appropriate amendments to the legislation.

Background: Earlier, about 700,000 Russian citizens left for Georgia alone after Vladimir Putin announced "partial" mobilisation in Russia.

