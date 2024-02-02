Russian aviation now less active over Sea of Azov, Ukraine says

The activity of Russian military aviation in the Sea of Azov has decreased after Ukraine shot down several valuable aircraft in the area, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV broadcasters on Feb. 2.

Ihnat added that Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile systems are now positioned close enough to threaten the airspace over the Sea of Azov.

Read also: Ukraine’s Navy commander: Previous methods of attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet may no longer work

“They operate less above the Sea of Azov; they need to fly closer to the line of combat engagement so that their guided aerial bombs [GAB] can reach the intended targets,” he said.

Read also: Ongoing fighting in Avdiivka described by a combat veteran Yevhen Dykyi

“As we've mentioned, a GAB travels approximately 70 kilometers. So, they approach the line of combat within about 50 kilometers, fly high, release the GABs, and then turn around and fly back. The KAB then covers the 70-kilometer distance, effectively penetrating 20 kilometers deep into our defenses.”

Read also: Russia masses over 40,000 soldiers, heavy armor near Kupyansk, hinting at plans for further advances

Ihnat also said that at least three Russian aircraft were hit during a Ukrainian strike on the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea on Jan. 31. Russian officials also confirmed that some assets at the airfield sustained damage.

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian A-50 AWACS (airborne early warning and control) plane over the Azov Sea and damaged an IL-22M11 airborne command post on Jan. 14.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine