Russian aviation ‘on verge of collapse’ due to sanctions, Ukraine announces after successful hack

The documents analyzed by the HUR show that in the nine months of 2023 there were 150 cases of technical malfunctions of Russian aircraft

Sanctions are accelerating the collapse of Russian aviation, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported.

The HUR made the comments after analyzing classified official documents it obtained in a complex special cyber operation against Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia, which is responsible for flight safety and records of all emergencies.

"Among the data obtained as a result of hacking and penetration into enemy information systems is a list of daily reports of Rosaviatsia throughout the Russian Federation for more than a year and a half. Their analysis shows that the civil aviation sector of terrorist Russia is on the verge of collapse," HUR wrote on Telegram on Nov. 23.

In January, 185 air accidents were recorded, about a third of which were serious. In total, in the first nine months of this year there were 150 cases of aircraft malfunctions, while last year in the same period there were 50.

Russia, due to the lack of capacity and specialists in Moscow, is trying to redirect aircraft maintenance to Iran, where the work is carried out in a "makeshift manner" without appropriate certification.

"The analysis of the nature of aviation incidents from the documents we received indicates that a number of failures, especially those related to engines, landing gears, and wing mechanisms, are systemic. The trend indicates that the civil aviation sector in Russia is in a zone of serious turbulence with a high risk of a steep crash," the HUR concluded, stressing that this poses a "deadly danger to the population".

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine