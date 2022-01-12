Russian baby tiger fights for life after frostbite, surgery
Amur tigers are an endangered species
Amur tigers are an endangered species
Bob Saget's acts of kindness have been flooding the internet since his unexpected death on Sunday at age 65— and Ben Stiller's family has one to share too.
“There’s always someone bigger and fiercer!”
Hunger fueled the "cruel" drama in Botswana.
Ocean explorers have captured new footage of a bigfin squid, which looks like a horrific alien that H.P. Lovecraft would write home about. The post This Bigfin Squid Is a Spaghetti-Armed Nightmare of the Deep appeared first on Nerdist.
A series of prominent veterinarians Tuesday called for the Forest Preserve District of Cook County to free a coyote from its cage and transfer it to an animal sanctuary, while officials defended their treatment of the animal as a way to connect the public with wildlife. The 3-year-old coyote has been on display at River Trail Nature Center in Northbrook since it was mistakenly raised as a ...
Tucker was first introduced to Fiona and her mom Bibi nearly four years after Fiona's dad Henry died from health complications
Someone must’ve found the moose staring at them from across a ping-pong table, a photo shows.
Ships travelling to Antarctica could bring invasive species to the ocean’s last pristine ecosystem.
Red squirrel populations are put at risk by conifer tree plantations that are intended to help boost their numbers, a study has found.
Stop deer, rabbits, and groundhogs from invading your garden—the safe and humane way.
Wyoming has asked the federal government to remove grizzly bears in and around Yellowstone National Park from protection under the Endangered Species Act, a request which if approved could allow the animals to be hunted. (Jan. 13)
On Dec. 9, the Akron Zoo welcomed its first white-cheeked gibbon baby, which will make its debut in the zoo's indoor habitat on Saturday.
Twin panda cubs made their first public appearance Wednesday before devoted fans in Tokyo, but they will be on display only briefly for now — over three days — due to a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant. The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and its sister Lei Lei, which were born at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo in June, took their first steps as beaming fans held up their smartphones to film the cuddly pair as they played together. In a video released by the zoo Wednesday, the twin cubs sit back to back on a tree playing with bamboo while visitors can be heard saying “kawaii (cute)!" in the background.
A team from Ben-Gurion University has successfully taught goldfish to maneuver a robotic car on land, via a top-down camera.
“Poaching bears to harvest their organs is cruel, and it’s destroying bear populations,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., one of the bill's sponsors.
"With each instance of vandalism, part of our Nation's heritage is lost forever."
World Animal Protection U.S. says Gucci is sending the wrong message by promoting tigers as pets and luxury items.
Tokyo zoo has shown off its new panda bear cubs. Coronavirus restrictions meant that only a lucky few who had participated in a lottery draw could enter for a few minutes to see the pair. (Jan. 12)
Mickey Ollson, an Arizona native who as a child dreamed up plans for the Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park, has died at 80.
Biologists said the 1.37 fledglings per nest number is above the 0.9 to 1.1 needed to maintain an eagle population.