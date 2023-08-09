Russian-backed church leader cannot leave village in Kyiv Oblast or take off electronic tag

The Security Service of Ukraine assures that the release of Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid), Abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (Monastery of the Caves) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), from custody does not pose a threat: changing the preventive measure does not give him freedom of movement and will not affect the fair trial of the case.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Recently, bail for UAH 33.3 million [about USD 1.2 million] was paid for Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid) of the UOC-MP, and he was released from custody as provided for by the previous decision of the Solomianskyi District Court of Kyiv.

Considering individual requests from the media, the Security Service of Ukraine informs that this preventive measure will not affect the fair consideration of Metropolitan Pavlo's case in court."

Details: The Security Service of Ukraine emphasised that the release from custody of the former abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra due to the posting of bail "does not mean he is exempt from criminal responsibility".

The house arrest is exclusively a type of preventive measure, since the articles of the Criminal Procedure Code against Metropolitan Pavlo do not provide for detention without alternative.

The Security Service of Ukraine reminds that the court imposed a number of responsibilities on Metropolitan Pavlo:

To wear an electronic tag;

To not leave the village of Voronkiv, Boryspil district in Kyiv Oblast, without notifying the investigator (except for urgent cases related to danger to life and health);

to appear before the investigator, prosecutor and investigating judge in this criminal proceeding at the first request;

to refrain from communicating with victims and witnesses.

Currently, the investigation in the criminal proceedings against Pavlo (Petro Lebid) has been completed, and his lawyers are familiarising themselves with the case materials.

After that, the indictment will be sent to the court.

Story continues

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators served the metropolitan with a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 161.2 (violation of citizens' equality based on their religious preferences); Art. 436-2.3 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine).

The Security Service of Ukraine emphasises that 65 criminal proceedings are being investigated against clergymen, in particular against bishops of the UOC-MP, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

So far, the court has issued 15 guilty verdicts.

The Ukrainian citizenship of 19 clergymen of the UOC-MP who have Russian passports has also been revoked.

In addition, more than 250 clerics of the Russian Orthodox Church, including three clergymen of the UOC-MP, whose Ukrainian citizenship was revoked, have been banned from entering Ukraine.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!