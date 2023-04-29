Russian baker fined over anti-war cakes

Anastasia Chernysheva

A Russian baker has been fined for “discrediting” Moscow’s military after making anti-war cakes.

Anastasia Chernysheva began sharing photos of cakes decorated in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag to her Instagram account two months into Russia’s invasion.

One phallic-shaped cake was emblazoned with the phrase “F--k war”.

Ms Chernysheva was detained earlier this week, the police monitoring website OVD-Info reported, citing her lawyer Yulia Yevdokimova.

She was released after being charged with “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces, a crime introduced by the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine to crack down on public opposition to the war.

On Friday, she was ordered to pay a fine of 35,000 rubles (£345) after being found guilty at Moscow's Izmailovsky District Court.

Ms Chernysheva said she will not challenge the fine and that the charges did not come as a surprise.

“I had several waves of pro-Russian comments saying that I belong in prison. At first I laughed it off... But at some point I thought that, indeed, they would come for me because of the cakes, and then I would act according to the circumstances. And so, they came,” she told Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Criminal prosecution and a prison sentence is on the table if she is charged a second time.

Some of her cakes have been auctioned off for charities, including donations to Yevgeny Roizman, an opposition politician.

Her case is the latest in a series of punitive measures taken against opponents of Russia’s war.

Earlier this month, vocal Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 23 years in jail on charges that include treason for critical comments he made concerning Russia’s invasion.

The Russian-British former journalist and politician was arrested in April 2022, just hours after giving an interview to CNN, in which he said Russia was run by “a regime of murderers”.