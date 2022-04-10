Russian bank VTB no longer has control of European subsidiary -German regulator

·1 min read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB can no longer exercise any control over its European subsidiary in the wake of new sanctions, German regulator BaFin said on Sunday.

The European Union on Friday formally adopted new sanctions against Russia, which will ban a range of imports and also ban all transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB.

BaFin said following the sanctions, management at VTB's Frankfurt-based subsidiary is no longer allowed to take instructions from the parent bank, and that the parent company cannot access the financial assets or economic resources of its European unit.

The measures "result in a complete ring-fencing of VTB Bank (Europe) SE from the parent company," BaFin said.

VTB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

VTB was one of the Russian banks excluded from the SWIFT messaging system, in what was a big blow to its ability to transfer money.

But the new EU sanctions will block all transactions with the bank.

BaFin also said savers who have deposits with VTB's European subsidiary would still have access to their funds.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Soccer-Merseyside police investigate Ronaldo phone incident in United loss

    Footage emerged on social media of Ronaldo appearing to swipe his hand towards the ground as he walked off the pitch and headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park after Saturday's match. Eyewitnesses said the 37-year-old had knocked a fan's phone out of their hand and smashed it to the ground and Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident.

  • Netflix’s Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos See Compensation Decline in 2021

    Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, the two top executives at Netflix, saw their overall pay packages drop a bit in 2021 — but they still raked in tens of millions each. Hastings’ total compensation package for 2021 was worth $40.8 million, including $39.7 million in stock grants and $650,000 in salary, according to the company’s […]

  • Russia cuts interest rate as ruble settles despite sanctions

    Russia's central bank has managed to stabilize key aspects of the economy with severe controls, artificially propping up the ruble to allow it to rebound to levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine even as the West piles on more sanctions.

  • Netflix and Other Internet Companies Report Earnings Soon. Get Ready for Disappointment.

    This quarter's results will be the first to reflect the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as a sharp jump in both interest rates and fuel prices.

  • Citigroup Claws Its Way Back Into Saudi Arabia

    After falling into disfavor with its post 9/11 exit, the third-biggest U.S. bank again finds favor in the kingdom as one of the foreign lenders helping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman modernize its oil-heavy economy.

  • Elon Musk featured in Chinese embassy event focused on space exploration

    American billionaire Elon Musk was featured at an event in Beijing's embassy in Washington on Saturday that focused on space exploration, just a few months after a minor spat China had with Musk's company SpaceX over the trajectories of its satellites. Musk's short, pre-recorded remarks were played on three large screens to an audience of American schoolchildren, their parents and teachers, embassy staff and journalists. "I look forward to humanity working together to form self-sustaining civili

  • S&P cuts Russia's foreign currency rating to 'selective default'

    S&P on Saturday lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders. Facing waves of sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia could face its first sovereign external default in over a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in rubles this week, even though the payment was due in dollars. S&P said in a statement it understood that Russia had made coupon and principal payments on dollar-denominated Eurobonds in rubles on Monday.

  • Elon Musk Floats Checkmarks, No Ads for Twitter’s Blue Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk wants Twitter Inc. to offer authentication checkmarks and zero ads for users that pay for premium features on the social media service. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportNations Eye Modern Arms for Ukraine as Soviet-Era Stocks DwindleUkraine Update: Sanctions Against Putin’s Daughters, IMF AccountElizabeth Holmes Prosecutors Push Back on Her Bid for New TrialImran Khan Ousted as Pakistan Leader, Paving Way for Power S

  • European leaders stream into Ukraine to show solidarity

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Saturday joined the stream of European leaders showing their support for Ukraine by traveling to the nation’s capital for face-to-face meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This came a day after he promised to send an additional 100 million pounds ($130 million) of high-grade military equipment to Ukraine, saying Britain wanted to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.

  • Mexicans vote on whether president stays or goes

    Strangely, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was the one who pushed for the first-ever referendum of its kind in Mexico. The referendum is only binding if at least 40% of the country’s electorate votes — something experts believe unlikely — and López Obrador has maintained approval ratings around 60%. With that in mind critics have decried the exercise as a waste of money — almost $80 million — and just a way for López Obrador to rally his base midway through his time in office.

  • Russia increases its emergency spending fund by $3.5 billion

    The sanctions, imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what Moscow describes as a "special military operation", cut Russia off from the global financial system and supply channels. Western nations are also moving closer to a complete ban on energy from Moscow to strip the Kremlin of its biggest source of revenue.

  • Why Stocks Are Rallying in the Midst of a War and Soaring Inflation

    In the midst of a war and soaring inflation, the S&P 500 has rebounded 7.6% from its 2022 low on March 8, cutting its losses for the year to about 6%.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: NBA legend Gary Payton

    NBA legend Gary Payton joins Yahoo Finance editor-at-large and anchor Brian Sozzi to discuss making the 75 greatest NBA players list, how the game of basketball has changed during the pandemic, and the biggest business lessons he’s learned.

  • Moderna recalls thousands of COVID vaccine doses in Europe

    No safety issues have been identified, Moderna said about the lots that were distributed in Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Sweden in January. The drugmaker said the contamination was found in just one vial, and it was recalling the whole lot out of "an abundance of caution". Japanese authorities last year suspended the use of some doses of the vaccine, which Moderna later recalled, after an investigation found stainless steel contaminants in some vials.

  • Our 29 Best Make-Ahead Breakfast Recipes for Busy Weeks

    Start your day with guaranteed deliciousness with these four- and five-star rated recipes. Making breakfast ahead, whether you put some burritos in the freezer or make a batch of muffins for the week, means you have time to enjoy a morning meal even on hectic days. Recipes like our Morning Glory Muffins and 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups are so good, you'll be stocking your kitchen with them week after week.

  • China EV maker Nio suspends production due to supply chain disruptions

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers. "Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app. "Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • J.P. Morgan Says There’s Room for Over 90% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    We’ve wrapped up the first week of April, and it feels like the April Fools’ pranks are still with us. Market headwinds have multiplied and receded, all at once. Covering the macro situation from banking giant JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic writes: “Equities risk-reward is not as poor as it is currently fashionable to believe... While the exogenous geopolitical crisis continues to present a binary set of outcomes, the activity momentum ahead of this shock was resilient, even

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A big decline in the technology-driven Nasdaq is the ideal time to invest in these innovative companies.

  • Millions more people without children are now eligible for a tax credit that could save them thousands

    The IRS made the Earned Income Tax Credit available to more childless people and young adults, saving millions more people up to $7,000 this year.