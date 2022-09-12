Russian beats up two Ukrainian women in France because of Ukrainian music; Ukraines Foreign Ministry responds

EUROPEAN PRAVDA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:50

The French police are investigating the beating of two Ukrainian women allegedly by a Russian man because they have turned on and listened to Ukrainian music. The Embassy of Ukraine in France took the case under special control.

This is reported by European Pravda.

On Monday, Volodymyr Kohutiak, the Vice President of the Union of Ukrainians in France, reported that last night [September 11-12] "two Ukrainian girls were beaten by Russians because they had been listening to Ukrainian music" in the municipality of Roquebrune-Cap-Martin.

Kohutiak also published the photos of those Ukrainian women.

Local news outlet Monaco-Matin states that the victims are Alina and her mother Olena from Izium (a city in Kharkiv Oblast), and they left for France on 19 April. Izium was occupied by Russian troops at that time.

Alina said they had been strolling along the embankment and listening to Ukrainian music on a phone with her mother. At some point, they met four men.

"One of the men ran towards us. He punched me in the face. I fell to the ground, and he kicked me. He hit my mother three times," the woman remembers. Doctors have diagnosed Olena with a broken nose, and Alina suffered pain in her legs and her head.

According to Alina, the attacker was Russian: "When he spoke, we understood everything."

Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said on Monday evening that the Embassy of Ukraine in Paris took the case of the beaten Ukrainian women under special control.

"Diplomats are cooperating with French law enforcement for prompt investigation of the assault, keeping in touch with the victims that have been provided with the necessary medical assistance. The attackers must be held accountable," he wrote on Facebook.

