An agreement has been reached between Russia’s FSB Federal Security Service and the Belarusian State Security Committee or KGB to conduct a “false flag” operation against a target in Belarus, and to blame Ukraine for the act, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center or NRC has claimed.

The NRC said the hostile special services had chosen the Brestoblnefteprodukt oil base near the settlement of Pryluky in Brest Oblast, approximately 2 kilometers from the Belarusian-Polish border, as the target for the false flag attack.

The plan, as described by the NRC, involves the deployment of an explosive device using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Belarusian underground sources report that reconnaissance flights over potential targets were conducted by militants from Russia’s Wagner mercenary company in August of this year.

The NRC emphasized that Ukrainian Defense Forces exclusively operate within Ukraine’s territory and suggested that such a provocation might be necessary for the Russians to reduce international support for Kyiv.

Previously, the SBU warned that Russia intends to use Wagner mercenaries to involve Belarus in a full-scale war against Ukraine.

During that period, it was reported that the aggressor country was preparing a provocation “under a false flag” at a strategic facility in Belarus, specifically the Mozyr Oil Refinery.

