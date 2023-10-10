Russian and Belarusian special services prepare terrorist act to blame Ukraine for it

The National Resistance Center of Ukraine (NRC) reports that the special services of Russia and Belarus are planning to drop explosives on a Belarusian oil depot in order to blame Ukrainians for it.

Quote: "The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) and The State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (KGB RB) have agreed to conduct a false-flag operation against a facility in the territory of Belarus to then blame Ukraine for it.

As of now, the facility that is being considered is the Brestoblnefteproduct oil depot near the settlement of Pryluki in Brest Oblast in Belarus, which is not far (2 km away) from the Belarusian-Polish border. Their plan is to drop explosives with a UAV."

Details: According to the information which NRC acquired from Belarusian partisans, the alleged target was investigated by Wagnerites’ aerial reconnaissance in August of this year.

The Belarusian oil depot Brestoblnefteproduct

The NRC stresses that the Defence Forces of Ukraine act exclusively on the territory of Ukraine and "the Russians need this provocation to decrease the level of support for our state".

