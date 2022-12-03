Russian billionaire Fridman detained and released on bail in London

Mikhail Fridman

Reports of Fridman’s arrest were confirmed by two sources of NV.

"The NCA has conducted a major operation to arrest a wealthy Russian businessman on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury," the NCA message reads.

It is noted that the 58-year-old businessman was detained on Dec. 1 at his multi-million dollar residence in London.

In addition, two more people were detained. A 35-year-old man who worked in the building was apprehended nearby on charges of money laundering and obstructing an NCA officer. He was leaving the building with a bag containing thousands of pounds in cash.

Another man, the 39-year-old ex-boyfriend of the businessman's current partner, was arrested at his home in Pimlico, London, for money laundering and conspiracy to defraud.

The NCA said more than 50 officers were involved in the operation at the London home of the businessman. As a result of large-scale searches conducted by investigators, a number of digital devices and a significant amount of cash were seized.

"All three individuals were interviewed by the NCA and have been released on bail," the agency adds.

It also notes that this operation is the latest in a series of interventions by the NCA aimed at disrupting the activities of corrupt international business representatives and their accomplices.

"To date, the NCA has secured nearly 100 disruptions – actions that demonstrably remove or reduce a criminal threat – against Putin-linked elites and their enablers," the report said.

According to two sources of NV, the man in question is Mikhail Fridman.

