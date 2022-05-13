All Russian Black Sea Fleet submarines went to sea - media

OLENA ROSHCHINA - FRIDAY, 13 MAY 2022, 21:39

All seaworthy submarines of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, from which the Russian Federation can launch missiles across Ukraine, are now at sea.

Source: Crimea. Realities (Radio Svoboda project), citing its correspondent

Details: On the afternoon of 13 May in the Southern Bay of Sevastopol, the berths where submarines are usually located were empty.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet has a total of six submarines of the "Varshavianka" project: B-261 Novorossiysk, B-237 Rostov-na-Donu, B-262 Stary Oskol, B-265 Krasnodar, B-268 Veliky Novgorod and B-271 Kolpino.

Submarines of the 636 "Varshavianka" project (NATO reporting class "Improved Kilo") are a type of multi-purpose diesel-electric submarine. Their range is up to 7500 miles. They can work for 45 days, with a crew of 52 people, including 12 officers.

In addition to torpedo and mine weapons, submarines such as the "Varshavianka" carry cruise missiles such as the Calibre, which are used in various modifications for naval and ground purposes. Each submarine is armed with four such missiles.

Russia is carrying out missile strikes on Ukraine from its submarines, said Andrii Ryzhenko, an expert at the Centre for Defence Strategies and Captain of the first rank of the reserves of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Black Sea Fleet also includes a submarine of the 877 "Paltus" project, the B-871 "Alrosa", but since May 2019 it has been under repair at the 13th shipyard in Kilen Bay. "Alrosa" is allegedly preparing for sea trials after the repair.

Meanwhile, a large landing ship from Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed in Berdiansk was sent for repair in Sevastopol. According to "Crimea.Realities", the port side of the ship has been damaged, large dents are visible, grey paint is missing in places, and in its place there are large red spots - this is the colour of the primer which is applied before painting.