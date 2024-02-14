Watch: Ukrainian sea drones shoot down and sink Russian landing ship

Ukraine’s military said it had destroyed another Russian warship off the coast of Crimea on Wednesday, dealing a significant blow to Moscow’s Black Sea fleet.

Kyiv’s HUR military intelligence agency announced that it had sunk the Caesar Kunikov amphibious landing vessel in a night-time raid.

It wrote on the Telegram messaging app that “critical holes” had been punctured in the side of the ship with Magura V5 kamikaze sea drones.

Grainy footage of the strike shared by HUR appeared to show one of the unmanned vehicles hurtling towards the Russian ship as it illuminated the darkened skies, before a huge plume of smoke became visible.

Unverified video clips taken from the shoreline appeared to show a violent explosion as at least one of the Ukrainian drones struck the vessel.

After a second drone strike, the ship rolled onto its side and began to sink.

Images shot as day broke over Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, appeared to show the landing vessel almost entirely submerged under the waves of the Black Sea.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly struck Russia’s coveted naval assets in the area since the beginning of the full-scale invasion almost two years ago.

The nation’s military on Wednesday claimed it had disabled a third of the Black Sea fleet, 24 ships and one submarine, after the most recent strike.

Wednesday’s attack was carried out by the secretive “Group 13” military intelligence unit, which also sank the Russian Ivanovets missile cruiser earlier this month.

The group likely launched their maritime kamikaze attack drones from at least 217 miles away near the southern Ukrainian port of Odesa, with the Russian ship having been destroyed off the Crimean coastal town of Alupka in Ukrainian territorial waters.

Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, has sunk off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, according to Ukraine's armed forces - UNPIXS

Kyiv’s Western backers have lauded its strikes on the Russian Black Sea fleet as one of the war-torn country’s major military successes.

Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, described the strike as a “great achievement, a great victory for Ukrainians” as he opened a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers.

He said the Ukrainian efforts to degrade the Black Sea fleet had enabled the country to open up a protected corridor to export grain against all odds.

“Few believed this was possible just a few months ago. But now actually, the export of grain from Ukraine takes place even without an agreement with Russia. So this shows the skills and the competence of the Ukrainian armed forces,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters.

The Kremlin declined to comment on the strike.

Follow the latest updates below and join the conversation in the comments section

03:13 PM GMT

That's all for today

Thanks for tuning in to today’s liveblog. We’ll be back tomorrow to bring you all the latest updates from the war in Ukraine.

Key moments from today:

Donald Trump’s comments “undermine” Western security, the Nato chief has warned.

The sinking of the Tzezar Kunikov is a “powerful reminder” that Ukraine can defeat Russia, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said.

Lord Cameron invoked the spirit of WW2 to “urge” the US House of Representatives to pass a bill providing a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

The Kremlin has denied reports that Vladimir Putin proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine to the United States via intermediaries, Reuters said.

Germany has met a Nato alliance target to spend two per cent of its gross domestic product on defence for the first time since the end of the Cold War, the dpa news agency reported.

Joe Biden, the US president, has issued a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump’s comments on Nato, branding them “dumb”, “shameful”, “dangerous”, and “un-American”.

Russian missile strikes overnight on Donetsk have left three dead, including a child and a pregnant mother, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukraine’s newly appointed Ukrainian military chief has warned the situation on the front line is precarious, following a visit to eastern Ukraine

03:06 PM GMT

Russian troops threaten to cut off main supply route to Avdiivka, Ukrainian military sources suggest.

“The only evacuation route from Adiivka is completely shot by the Russians,” Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Administration, wrote on Telegram.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced in northern and central Avdiivka and on the southeastern and southern outskirts of the settlement, the Institute for the Study of War reported.



Russian milbloggers also claimed that Russian forces advanced west of Avdiivka near Lastochkyne and southwest of Avdiivka near Pervomaiske, it said.

A Ukrainian military spokesman said reserve supply routes have already been planned. “In the event that the main logistical artery is cut by the enemy, our command has provided for backup supply routes,” Dymtro Lykhova said.

General Oleksandr Tarnavsky said earlier this week that Ukraine would use fresh troops to defend its supply lines. “We are strengthening the blocking line, setting up additional firing positions, and using fresh effective forces. Logistics supply continues to be carried out,” he said.

03:05 PM GMT

Ukraine will lose battlefield advantages without more US help, leading thinktank says

Ukraine will lose its battlefield advantages if Western countries, particularly the US, “prematurely cease security assistance” to the country, the Institute for the Study of War reports.

The US-based thinktank said Ukrainian troops “will not be able to retain” the advantages made and deny Russian forces the ability to return to manoeuvres on the battlefield without further assistance from the US and its partner countries “in the near and medium term”.

It also noted that Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials had previously “touted their hopes of outlasting Western security assistance to Ukraine on the battlefield”.

03:03 PM GMT

Speaker Johnson demands private audience with Biden before moving forward on Ukraine aid

Mike Johnson, the US House Speaker, wants an in-person, one-on-one meeting with Presdient Biden before he takes any action on passing a crucial aid bill for Ukraine, NBC reported, citing a source close to Johnson.

The bill, which contains $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, passed through the US senate but now faces an uphill battle in the Republican-led House.

Johnson has requested personal meetings with Biden several times in recent weeks, which Steve Scalise, the Republican House Majority Leader, claimed the president has “refused.”

02:12 PM GMT

Have you signed up for our Ukraine: the Latest live event yet?

Tomorrow evening at 6:30pm (UK time) The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast team is taking to the stage at the US Embassy in London for a live recording.

Hosts David Knowles, Francis Dearnley and Dominic Nicholls will be joined by special guests to discuss the latest developments from the conflict in Ukraine, as we approach the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

This event is free for Telegraph subscribers only. Sign up here: https://extra.telegraph.co.uk/events/ukraine-latest-london-embassy.

Here’s a taster of the podcast’s last event in Washington DC:

02:05 PM GMT

A Ukrainian ambulance installed beside parliament

A war-damaged ambulance is positioned in front of the Houses of Parliament, as part of a UK tour ahead of the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine - HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

01:51 PM GMT

Nato has spent $600bn on defence since 2014, says alliance chief

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, said that its European members and Canada have ramped up defence spending to record levels.

Stoltenberg said members of the alliance have spent $600 billion (£477 billion) on their military budgets since 2014 when Russia’s annexation of Crimea prompted them to reverse post-Cold War spending cuts.

“Last year, we saw an unprecedented rise of 11 per cent across European allies and Canada,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a meeting of the organisation’s defence ministers in Brussels.

“This year, I expect 18 allies to spend 2 per cent of their GDP on defence. That is another record number and a six-fold increase from 2014 when only three allies met the target,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

01:44 PM GMT

Trump’s comments ‘undermine the security of us all’ warns Nato chief

Donald Trump’s comments “undermine” Western security, the Nato chief has warned.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, said that questioning Nato’s collective security commitment weakens the alliance’s integrity, in an apparent snub to the former President.

Mr Trump came under fire this weekend for suggesting Russia can do “whatever the hell they want ” to Nato member countries who fall short of their spending commitments.

“The whole idea of Nato is that an attack on one ally will trigger a response from the whole alliance and as long as we stand behind that message together, we prevent any military attack on any ally,” Stoltenberg said.

“Any suggestion that we are not standing up for each other, that we are not going to protect each other, that does undermine the security of all of us.”

01:10 PM GMT

Pictured: A Valentine's Day funeral in Kyiv

A Valentine's Day funeral in Kyiv, Ukraine - Svet Jacqueline/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

12:55 PM GMT

Grant Shapps: Sunk Russian ship a ‘powerful reminder’ that Ukraine can win

The sinking of the Tzezar Kunikov is a “powerful reminder” that Ukraine can defeat Russia, Grant Shapps, the Defence Secretary, said.

Posting on twitter, Mr Shapps called on Britain’s allies to continue its financial support for Ukraine, in an apparent signal to the US House of Representatives.

“The sinking of another of Putin’s warships will be a powerful reminder of how Ukraine can win this war with our funding,” said Mr Shapps. “Every nation must step up to help defend freedom’s frontline.”

Today, I will meet with allies in a global conference to fund Ukraine’s Armed Forces.



As we do, the sinking of another of Putin’s warships will be a powerful reminder of how Ukraine can win this war with our funding.



Every nation must step up to help defend freedom’s frontline. https://t.co/VgRmhGlO71 — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 14, 2024

12:43 PM GMT

Update: Intercepted Russian radio communications suggest landing ship sunk

Intercepted Russian radio communications from the site of the Tzezar Kunikov indicates the landing ship was sunk, Ukrainian intelligence reported.

Images and videos of an explosion onboard a Russian ship have widely circulated on social media, with Ukrainian intelligence claiming to have “destroyed” the ship. Moscow has so-far denied the claims.

In the recording, posted on Telegram by Ukrainian Intelligence, Russian investigators are reportedly heard saying: “I observe wreckage and an oily stain.”

Ukrainian intelligence added that the ship had been moored to a specialised mooring wall for 10 days at the time of the Ukrainian sea drone attack, and was in the process of loading up on weapons and equipment.

12:11 PM GMT

Update: Russian hypersonic missile likely adapted for launch on land

Russia “likely” fired its 3M22 Zircon hypersonic missile from an adapted launch system on land, presenting a “significant challenge” to Ukrainian air defences, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in its daily report.

This comes after debris analysis by Kyiv-based scientists on Tuesday found that Russia launched a 3M22 Zircon missile at Ukraine for the first time earlier this month.

A video of the wreckage allegedly shows fragments of the engine and steering mechanism with markings that are “characteristic of the 3M22 Zircon missile”, the report stated.

The MoD said that absence of vessels known to carry the missiles in the Black Sea “likely” indicates the Russian land-based K-300 coastal defence system has been adapted for this purpose.

“This would present a significant challenge to Ukrainian air defences due to its speed and manoeuvrability,” it added.

11:50 AM GMT

In pictures: Sinking of Tsezar Kunikov Russian Ship

A Russian amphibious ship, the Caesar Kunikov, has sunk off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea - UNPIXS

An explosion onboard the Caesar Kunikov - UNPIXS

11:36 AM GMT

Ukrainian ammunition production soaring, claims PM

Ukrainian ammunition production grew significantly in 2023, Denys Shmyhal, the prime minister, said.

The production of mortar shells increased 42-fold last year, and artillery shells production more than doubled, he announced at a meeting of government officials.

Mr Shmyhal added that he expects growth to further increase in 2024. “We expect a new high in growth in 2024. Deregulation, which has already been carried out, will contribute to this,” he said.

The optimistic news comes after months of concern over Ukrainian ammunition shortages, with reports emerging last year that front-line troops were forced to ration rounds.

11:21 AM GMT

Cameron urges Congress to pass Ukraine aid bill

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron speaks during a joint news conference after his meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister in Sofia - AFP/Getty Images

Lord Cameron invoked the spirit of WW2 to “urge” the US House of Representatives to pass a bill providing a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine.

Speaking in Bulgaria, the Foreign Secretary gave a rousing speech imploring the US to continue its support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

“Now, we face a choice. A simple test,” the former prime minister said. “As Congress debates and votes on this funding package for Ukraine, I am going to drop all diplomatic niceties. I urge Congress to pass it.”

Lord Cameron invoked Britain’s war-time alliance with the US, stating: “I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force.

“It goes to the heart of what both sides of the aisle stand for. What both our countries stand for. We fight aggression. We stand up for freedom. We stick by our friends. We show this dangerous, uncertain world that we are unbending in our will. And we win.”

See post at 9.13am for details on the progress of the bill.

10:58 AM GMT

Estonia considers closing its border with Russia

Estonia may be forced to close its border with Russia, national officials said.

The announcement is allegedly due to increased migration pressures, with Estonian police and border guards stating: “In recent weeks, Russia has deliberately directed to the Estonian border groups of foreigners lacking the legal right to enter the European Union.”

Finland recently closed all eight checkpoints along its border with Russia until at least April 14 due to an influx of asylum seekers, many of whom attempted to enter Finland without legal documentation.

The announcement from Estonia comes amidst escalating tensions with Russia after the Kremlin yesterday placed Kaja Kallas, the Estonian prime minister, on a wanted list.

10:48 AM GMT

Nato chief calls Russia’s Black Sea losses ‘great victory’ for Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary General, talks during a press conference - JOHN THYS/Getty Images

Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of Nato, hailed Ukraine’s recent gains in the Black Sea, after Kyiv said it had destroyed another Russian ship in the key battleground.

“The Ukrainians have been able to inflict heavy losses on the Russian Black Sea Fleet,” Mr Stoltenberg told a news conference in Brussels. “And this is a great achievement, a great victory for Ukrainians.”

10:38 AM GMT

Update: Coordinates of the sunken ship identified, reports claim

The coordinates of the Russian landing ship the Tsezar Kunikov from when it was allegedly sunk have been identified, Ukrainian war bloggers reported.

The ship was “several hundred metres from the shore in the Ponizovka area” off the Crimean coast, the Telegram channel Crimean Winds stated.

The sinking, which the Kremlin denied, has sown discontent among Russian milbloggers. “The trouble is that the whole world will laugh,” one wrote on Telegram.

10:19 AM GMT

Ukrainian troops in action

A Ukrainian soldier installs an electronic warfare system antenna to listen to Russian chatter at the front line near Bakhmut - Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Ukrainian soldiers fire L119 artillery at their fighting position in the direction of Bakhmut - Getty Images/Diego Herrera Carcedo

10:08 AM GMT

Kremlin denies Putin proposed Ukraine ceasefire

The Kremlin has denied reports that Vladimir Putin proposed a ceasefire in Ukraine to the United States via intermediaries, Reuters said.

The Russian president sent signals to Washington in 2023, including through Moscow’s Arab partners in the Middle East, that he was ready to consider a ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian sources reportedly told Reuters.

Asked on Wednesday if the Reuters report that Russia had made peace proposals was true, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “No. It is not true.”

10:05 AM GMT

Update: Moscow declines to comment on landing ship sinking

The Kremlin declined to comment on a statement by the Ukrainian military that its forces had sunk the Russian Navy’s Tsezar Kunikov landing ship close to the Russian-controlled Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea.

Ukraine military intelligence confirmed it sunk the ship in a drone attack this morning, with images and videos circulating online of a large explosion and Russian helicopters circulating the area near Alupka-Katsiveli.

09:41 AM GMT

Germany exceeds Nato defence spending target for the first time since Cold War

Germany has met a Nato alliance target to spend two per cent of its gross domestic product on defence for the first time since the end of the Cold War, the dpa news agency reported.

The German government is allocating the equivalent of $73.41 billion £58.52 billion) for defence spending in the current year, dpa said. This is a record figure for Germany in absolute terms and equates to 2.01 per cent of GDP.

The news comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed the country’s commitment to reach the two per cent target earlier this week following Donald Trump’s comments this weekend that brought the integrity of the Nato alliance into question.

09:33 AM GMT

Valentine's Day on Ukraine's frontlines

A soldier greets his partner at the last station before the Donbas frontline on the eve of Valentine's Day - Kostiantyn Liberov /Getty Images

09:13 AM GMT

Biden slams Trump Nato comments as ‘un-American’

Joe Biden, the US president, has issued a scathing rebuke of Donald Trump’s comments on Nato, branding them “dumb”, “shameful”, “dangerous”, and “un-American”.

Mr Trump drew widespread criticism for over the weekend for saying that he would not protect Nato countries who fail to meet their spending commitments. “In fact, I would encourage (Russia) to do whatever the hell they want,” he said at a campaign rally.

Mr Biden addressed Mr Trump’s inflammatory claims in a statement urging the House of Representatives to pass a bill that would send $60 billion package of aid Ukraine.

“The stakes were already high for American security before this bill was passed in the Senate last night,” Mr Biden said. “But in recent days, those stakes have risen. And that’s because the former president has set a dangerous and shockingly, frankly, un-American signal to the world.”

Mr Biden called the former president’s remarks an “invitation” for Vladimir Putin to invade Nato allies and said approving the funding package was a way of “standing up to Putin”.

The funding package is expected to face opposition in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

09:03 AM GMT

Watch: Ukraine drone strike on Russia ship

Veni, vidi, vici.@DI_Ukraine released video of the successful strike on the russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov. pic.twitter.com/RPcpDi0Dck — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 14, 2024

08:55 AM GMT

Child and pregnant woman among dead after Russian airstrikes on Donetsk

A damaged hospital in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Selydove, Donetsk - Reuters/Vadym Filashkin via telegram

Russian missile strikes overnight on Donetsk have left three dead, including a child, and a dozen injured, Ukrainian officials said.

An eight-year-old child, his mother and a pregnant woman were killed in the attacks, while the 12 injured include four children, Ukrainian news outlet Suspilne reported.

The barrage of strikes on the town of Selydove in the eastern region also damaged several apartments and a hospital, forcing 100 patients to be evacuated, Vadym Filashkin, the Donetsk governor, posted on Telegram.

He posted a video of windows blown out, walls torn and rubble inside what appeared to be a medical facility, with patients sitting or lying in beds.

The strike on a five-story apartment building injured at least four people, including two children, Mr Filashkin said.

Emergency workers evacuate a person from a site of a Russian military strike in the town of Selydove - REUTERS

08:40 AM GMT

Ukraine military chief attempts to reverse ‘butcher’ reputation

Ukraine’s newly appointed army chief stressed he is taking “all possible measures” to prevent soldiers’ loss of life in an apparent effort to reverse his reputation for being a “butcher”.

Following Oleksandr Syrsky’s appointment as army chief last week in place of the popular former general Valery Zaluzhny, reports emerged that Gen. Syrsky was nicknamed “the butcher” by soldiers for the manner in which he had callously thrown away troops.

Addressing the situation on Ukraine’s front lines, Gen Syrsky said: “We are taking all possible measures to minimise our losses and save the lives of our soldiers.”

This is the second time in a week the new general has sought to reassure troops that he is taking necessary precautions, having posted last week that the “preservation of the lives of our servicemen” remains one of his “main priorities”.

08:25 AM GMT

Situation on front lines ‘extremely complex and stressful’, says new Ukraine military chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky (2nd L) and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov (L) visiting frontline positions - Getty Images/Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s newly appointed Ukrainian military chief has warned the situation on the front line is precarious, following a visit to eastern Ukraine with Rustem Umerov, the defence minister.

“The operational environment is extremely complex and stressful. The Russian occupiers continue to increase their efforts and have a numerical advantage in personnel,” Oleksandr Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

Speaking to German media, Mr Syrsky said that Ukrainian troops had switched to a defensive posture in an attempt to exhaust repeated Russian bombardment.

“The purpose of our defense operation is to exhaust the enemy’s forces, and inflict maximum losses, by using our fortifications, technical advantages, drones, electronic warfare, and by holding prepared defense lines,” the general noted.

He said “particularly intense fighting” is taking place in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast because of Russia’s goal to capture the town of Kupiansk, a key logistics hub, “at any cost by storming the positions daily”.

08:14 AM GMT

Ukraine Magura V5 drones sink Russian ship

Ukraine downed the Tsezar Kunikov, a Russian landing ship, using Magura V5 sea attack drones, Ukrainian military intelligence posted on Telegram.

During the strike near the city of Alupka off Crimea, the Russian ship “received critical holes on the left side and began to sink”, it wrote.

The operation was carried out by Group 13 special forces within the GUR, the same unit who sank a Russian Ivanovets on Lake Donuzlav in western Crimea on Jan 31. The same drones were used in both attacks.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.