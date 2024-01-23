Russian blogger calling to "finish off the survivors" in Kharkiv served notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Russian blogger Elvina Borovkova, who called for the genocide of Ukrainians.

Source: SSU

Details: The SSU believes that the suspect is part of Vladimir Putin's propaganda machine, which campaigns for the mass murder of Ukrainian citizens and the complete destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Quote: "The offender praised the 22 February 2023 attack on Kharkiv, when the Russians targeted the city with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems.

The day after the incident, Borovkova urged the invaders to repeat the attack on the city in order to 'finish off the survivors'.

Moreover, the propagandist recorded her address and released it to the command of the Russian forces, proposing to 'raze Ukraine to the ground'."

More details: The SSU reported that leading Kremlin-aligned TV channels immediately picked up the blogger's destructive videos to generate fake news stories about the war in Ukraine.

The examination confirmed that the offender was engaged in information manipulation and subversion against Ukraine, noted the SSU.

She was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia under Article 442.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (public calls for genocide). The blogger is currently in Russia.

