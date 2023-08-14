Russian bombardment of southern Ukraine, regions kills 7, injures 6

Firefighters tackle a blaze at an Odesa supermarket where three people were injured early Monday after it was set ablaze after the city was targeted by waves of Russian missile and drone attacks overnight. Photo courtesy Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine/EPA-EFE

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Russian shelling and missile strikes in Odessa and southern Ukraine's Kherson region killed seven people and injured six, with Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donbas and Kharkiv also coming under fire, authorities said.

In Odessa, at least three people were injured in a supermarket as the city came under intensive aerial bombardment overnight from attack drones and missiles, Odessa Region Governor Oleg Kiper wrote on social media Monday.

Ukraine air defenses shot down 15 drones and eight Kalibr cruise missiles but the city sustained widespread destruction from falling debris with more than 200 buildings damaged including the supermarket, a college dorm and a residential building with all three being set ablaze.

Artillery bombardment of the village of Shyroka Balka killed five, including a 22-day-old baby girl, her 12-year-old brother and their mother, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday.

Two men were killed two people were injured in the village of Stanislav and a man is being treated for severe burns in intensive care after a house was shelled in Veletenske.

Zelensky went on to highlight what he called the "stories of heroism of our Ukrainian doctors and nurses" behind every report of shelling and injuries and personally thank a number involved in responding to the Kherson attacks by name.

The blasts from missiles and drones being downed shattered windows in several buildings and damaged parked cars, Kiper said.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted Odesa with missiles and drones since it withdrew in July from a U.N.-negotiated agreement allowing Ukraine's ports to ship out the country's wheat, corn and barley produce via "no-fire" grain corridors.

Meanwhile, Kyiv condemned Russia's firing of warning shots at what both sides agree was a Ukraine-bound cargo ship in the Black Sea on Sunday as "piracy," amid conflicting reports of the vessel's true destination.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to Zelensky, said the ship was headed for the country's southwestern port of Izmail calling the incident in which a Russian warship forcibly boarded a Palau-flagged bulk carrier a "clear violation of international law of the sea, an act of piracy and a crime against civilian vessels of a third country in the waters of other states."

However, marine traffic websites showed the vessel's destination as Sulina, which is close to Izmail, but in Romania.

"Ukraine will draw all the necessary conclusions and choose the best possible response," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.