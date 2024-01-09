Russian bombing tactics, news from Polish border, Rosgvardia called in for occupation

Your slice of the headlines in Ukraine. Daily. Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

● ‘To confuse & locate air defenses’ — Why Russia throws so many munitions at sleeping Ukrainian cities

While Russia attacked Ukraine in a mass multi-wave missile and drone attack for the third time in 10 days on Jan. 8, they did not use any novel tactics, military analyst Denys Popovych explained to Radio NV.





● Ukraine loses a third of Its GDP due to Russian Invasion, reports NBU

The full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine has cost the country a third of its GDP, National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) chairman Andriy Pyshnyi said in an interview on Ukrainian TV channel We are Ukraine on Jan. 7.





● Parliament moves to remove MP Bezuhla from the deputy head position of National Security Committee

The Procedural Committee of the Ukrainian parliament voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to remove MP Mariana Bezuhla from the deputy head position of National Security Committee, opposition Holos party MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram on Jan. 8.





● Queues at Ukraine-Poland border continue despite blockade lifting at one checkpoint

Polish protestors have lifted their blockade of the Ukraine-Poland Medyka-Shehyni border checkpoint, but blockades at three other checkpoints continue, Ukrainian State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said in comments to Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform on Jan. 8.





● 300,000 Ukrainians become solo entrepreneurs in 2023, primarily in retail, IT, personalized services

More than 304,000 new individual entrepreneurs and 37,000 new companies were registered in Ukraine in 2023, according to an article published by the Opendatabot platform on Jan. 8.





● Zelenskyy on Ukraine's 2024 goals: forging closer EU ties, redefining relations with NATO allies

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with representatives of the government and the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, on the country’s plans for EU and NATO relations in 2024, Zelenskyy announced in an address on Jan. 7.





● Ukraine recorded fivefold decrease in inflation in 2023

Ukraine saw a significant drop in inflation accompanied by robust economic growth in 2023, Andriy Pyshnyi, the Ukrainian National Bank’s (NBU) head, said in an interview with the "We are Ukraine" YouTube channel on Jan. 6.





● Russia beefs up occupation with deployment of 35,000 National Guardsmen to occupied territories

Russia has deployed about 35,000 National Guardsmen to Ukraine’s occupied territories as of January 2024, the Special Operations Forces’ National Resistance Center reported on Jan. 7, citing information from Ukrainian partisans.





● Ukraine and partners appeal to ICAO over Flight PS752

Ukraine, the UK, Sweden, and Canada have lodged a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran regarding the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 near Tehran in 2020.





● Changing Western perception of Ukraine

Since the start of the Russian criminal incursion into Ukraine, there has been vocal and ardent gibbering about how Ukraine is herself no full-dress democracy, and how the overnight patriot, pulsing blue and yellow, would do well to remember the day before the war, when Ukraine was just another Eastern country with corruption problems, at best semi-liberal and only partly democratic.

