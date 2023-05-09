Russian brigade flees from Bakhmut – Ukraine confirms Prigozhin’s claim

Ukrainian defenders from the 3rd Assault Brigade confirm destruction of Russian occupants and their military equipment near Bakhmut

"Prigozhin’s report about the withdrawal of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces from Bakhmut… is accurate," the message said.

The Ukrainian unit added that in the last few days, Ukraine’s Azov tactical group has eliminated 64 enemy troops, injuring 87 more, and capturing five. Some of the soldiers killed were serving with Wagner PMC.

“It’s worth mentioning destroyed Russian equipment: several ammunition depots, mortars, and several IFVs,” the report adds.

Earlier on May 9, Prigozhin published a video complaining about the lack of ammunition. He said that regular Russian army troops fled from their positions in Bakhmut, exposing one of the flanks.

“We have a ministry of intrigue instead of a ministry of defense, so our army is running away,” Prigozhin said.

“Running away because the 72nd brigade lost three square kilometers today, where about 500 people died, it was a strategic foothold. They just packed their things and ran away.”

