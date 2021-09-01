Russian-brokered cease-fire takes hold in southern Syria

·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A Russian-negotiated cease-fire took effect Wednesday in a volatile southern city, according to the Syrian opposition and state media.

Violence in the area in recent weeks between government forces and opposition fighters had threatened to undo years of relative calm along the borders with Israel and Jordan.

As part of the deal, Russian military police are deploying in Daraa al-Balad, the rebel-held old quarter of Daraa city in southern Syria. The deal also involves the disarming or expulsion of a dozen rebel fighters from the area who were considered by the Syrian government to be a threat to the cease-fire agreement, The Britain-based war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Adnan Masalmeh, an opposition figure involved in the talks, said the deal also ensures an end to the siege imposed on Daraa city since violence broke out.

Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariyah TV said a center has been set up for opposition gunmen to hand in their weapons or register to leave the area. Most of those who choose leaving end up heading to the northern enclave still controlled by opposition and militant fighters.

Fighting in Daraa al-Balad has raged for weeks, leaving dozens of fighters and government troops dead and sending many residents fleeing.

The opposition blamed the government for the escalation, saying that troops were pressing an offensive to force insurgents to surrender.

Russia has been mediating a new deal to end the recent fighting. As part of the deal, government police and allied militias were supposed to enter Daraa al-Balad after the departure of the hardcore opposition gunmen. Other insurgents who accept the deal would have to hand over their weapons in return for amnesty.

Daraa province, which straddles the borders with Jordan and Israel, became known as the cradle of the uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad that erupted in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolts. It was recaptured by Syrian government troops in 2018. Assad has since regained control of most of the country with the help of Russia and Iran.

A Russian-mediated deal in 2018 allowed some of the province’s armed opposition to remain in their former strongholds, in charge of security. Government troops retained control of the province, but security duties were divided. Tensions regularly erupted and government troops tried several times to take over areas under opposition control.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • New Iranian foreign minister hints at nuclear deal approach

    In his first remarks about the nuclear standoff since assuming office, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian indicated that Iran wants to negotiate with the West, but is in no rush.Why it matters: Four weeks after the inauguration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, it remains unclear if and when the Vienna nuclear talks could resume.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“The other side understands that a two- to three-month process will be needed

  • Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

    Food could run out this month in Afghanistan, a senior U.N. official warned Wednesday, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country's new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. About one third of the country's population of 38 million is facing “emergency” or “crisis” levels of food insecurity, according to Ramiz Alakbarov, the local U.N. humanitarian coordinator. The U.N.'s World Food Program has brought in food and distributed it to tens of thousands of people in recent weeks.

  • Zambian President Hichilema inherits 'empty treasury'

    Corruption is at "horrifying" levels, Hakainde Hichilema tells the BBC, a week after being sworn in.

  • Groups: Both sides used starvation as tool in Yemen war

    Two human rights groups Wednesday accused both sides in Yemen's conflict of using starvation as a tactic of war. In a sweeping 275-page report, the Yemen-based Mwatana Organization for Human Rights and another group, Global Rights Compliance, said they documented airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition that hit farms, water facilities and small fishing boats during fighting with the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

  • US commits $60 million in aid to Ukraine's military

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin welcomed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the Pentagon as the Ukraine president is visiting the United States in hopes of bolstering security ties with Washington. (Aug. 31)

  • OPEC+ Sees 2021 Oil Deficit, 2022 Surplus as Supply Revived

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies expect global oil markets will continue to tighten this year even as they revive output, but then flip into surplus again in 2022. The data -- to be presented to the group’s Joint Technical Committee on Tuesday -- ought to reassure the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners that they can proceed with a widely expected output increase for October. Ministers will meet at 5 p.m. Vienna time the following day. Fuel stockpiles will continue t

  • US commits to $60 million in aid to Ukraine before WH visit

    The United States is promising up to $60 million in military aid to Ukraine in advance of a White House meeting on Wednesday between President Joe Biden and his counterpart in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Biden administration said in a notification to Congress that the aid package for Ukraine was necessary because of a “major increase in Russian military activity along its border” and because of mortar attacks, cease-fire violations and other provocations. “Russia’s buildup along the Ukrainian border has highlighted capability shortfalls in the Ukrainian military’s ability to defend against a Russian incursion,” the notification states.

  • France, Germany urge Iran to return speedily to nuclear deal talks

    BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) -France and Germany on Wednesday urged Iran to return rapidly to nuclear negotiations, after a break in talks following Iranian elections in June, with Paris demanding an "immediate" restart amid Western concerns over Tehran's expanding atomic work. France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in a telephone call it was urgent for Tehran to return to the talks, Le Drian's ministry said in a statement.

  • ‘Seinfeld’ to Stream on Netflix in October

    The summer of George may have passed them by, but at least “Seinfeld” arrives on Netflix well ahead of Festivus, or television fans would have a lot of grievances to air this year. All 180 episodes of the classic 1990s sitcom are launching Oct. 1 on the streaming giant. “Larry [David] and I are enormously […]

  • Burger King’s Biggest Franchisee Picks Turkey IPO Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest global franchisee of Restaurant Brands International Inc. has picked Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc for an initial public offering of its Chinese and Turkish outlets on the Borsa Istanbul, people with knowledge of the matter said, marking its latest attempt to sell stakes in its fast-food businesses.TAB Food Investments is working with the banks on a potential first-time share sale for the restaurants that could raise about $250 million and could take place as so

  • The U.S. needs to rejoin the TPP to meet the China challenge

    Pacific free-trade agreement could help American businesses and workers compete in the technologies of the future.

  • Syrian army steps up offensive on rebel redoubt in southwestern city

    Fighting escalated earlier this week after the collapse of a Russian peace plan meant to avert an all-out offensive against Deraa al-Balaad, the core of the city of Deraa that has defied state authority since surrounding Deraa province was recaptured by President Bashar al-Assad's forces in 2018. Witnesses and military sources said dozens of improvised missiles were fired into Deraa al-Balaad by the Syrian military's pro-Iranian Fourth Division, which is backed by Iranian-financed local militias.

  • Google appeals 'disproportionate' French copyright talks fine

    Google is appealing the more than half a billion dollar fine it got slapped with by France's competition authority in July. In a statement today, Sebastien Missoffe, a Google France VP and country manager, characterized the fine as "disproportionate" -- claiming that the $592M penalty is not justified in light of Google's "efforts" to cut a deal with news publishers and comply with updated copyright rules.

  • The Latest: UN warns of pending food crisis in Afghanistan

    A senior U.N. official has warned that food in Afghanistan could run out this month, threatening to add a hunger crisis to the challenges facing the country’s new Taliban rulers as they endeavor to restore stability after decades of war. Raab was questioned by lawmakers over the British government’s handling of the evacuation and the Afghan crisis.

  • Weather disasters are more common and costly than in the past but less deadly, UN finds

    Weather-related disasters have become more common and more costly over the past 50 years but so far have killed fewer people than catastrophes in the past, according to a new report from the United Nations' weather agency.Why it matters: The World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) report, which includes the most comprehensive reviews of mortality and economic losses from weather disasters to date, found the increase in extreme events has been driven by climate change and improved reporting.Sta

  • Rwandan president removes justice minister amid 'Hotel Rwanda' hero trial

    Rwanda's President Paul Kagame has removed the justice minister but made him ambassador to Britian amid international scrutiny over the trial of Paul Rusesabagina, the hotelier credited with saving many lives during the 1994 genocide. A government statement issued on Tuesday gave no reason for the dismissal of Johnston Busingye, who had served as justice minister and attorney general since 2013. Busingye was appointed Rwanda's ambassador to Britain, the statement said.

  • Wildlife photo: Is this the world's most beautiful mosquito?

    Both beauty and beast. A Sabethes mosquito is visually stunning but it's also a carrier of disease.

  • New eco-petrol baffles a quarter of motorists

    E10 is set to become the new standard petrol, but 24% of drivers are unaware of it, says the RAC.

  • 'Seinfeld' will stream on Netflix starting October 1st

    Netflix will finally make 'Seinfeld' available to stream on October 1st.

  • Pentagon: US ‘on track’ for total Aug. 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The Pentagon says it remains prepared to airlift more Americans from the Kabul airport, even as the evacuation winds down. U.S. military officials Monday vowed all forces would be gone by Aug. 31, the deadline set by President Joe Biden. “We’re dealing with a situation that is dynamic, dangerous, and fast-changing,” said John Kirby, the top Pentagon spokesman. Kirby admitted the Pentagon is ...