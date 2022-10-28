Russian campaigner dies during shooting practice at training ground in Crimea

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO – FRIDAY, 28 OCTOBER 2022, 19:11

Svetlana Babayeva, the head of division of Kremlin-aligned news agency Russia Today in Simferopol, and the former editor-in-chief of Gazeta.Ru outlet, has been killed in a gun mishandling accident at a training ground in occupied Crimea.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS, citing press service of Russia Today

Details: Russian news agencies reported that Babayeva died as a result of an accident at one of the training ranges in Crimea, where she practised sports shooting.

Propagandist Dmitry Kiselyov, the general director of Russia Today, said that Babayeva "strongly supported Russia" and rushed to support the Russian occupiers.

In 2004-2006, Babayeva headed the representative office of RIA Novosti in the UK; in 2008-2012, she held the position of Editor-In-Chief of the department of RIA Novosti in the USA. In 2012-2013, she worked as the deputy head of the joint editorial office of Moscow News [Kremlin-aligned news outlet].

In 2013-2016, Babayeva was the editor-in-chief of the Internet outlet Gazeta.Ru. In December 2016, she became an adviser to Russia Today news agency; in August 2019, she was appointed head of the regional division of Russia Today in Simferopol, the capital of occupied Crimea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!