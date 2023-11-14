Russian casualties mounting as Ukraine reports eliminating 920 troops, multiple rocket launcher in past day

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 313,470 of its troops, including 920 over the past day, Ukraine’s General Staff said in an update posted on Facebook on Nov. 14.

The Russian invasion force has also lost a total of over 40,000 units of equipment, among them (loss over past day in parentheses):

Tanks - 5,362 (+8)

Armored combat vehicles - 10,086 (+7)

Artillery systems - 7,589 (+20)

Multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) - 882 (+1)

Air defense systems - 580 (+0)

Warplanes - 322 (+0)

Helicopters - 324 (+0)

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of operational and tactical level - 5,649 (+15)

Cruise missiles - 1,561 (+0)

Warships/ military boats - 22 (+0)

Submarines - 1 (+0)

Motor vehicles and fuel tankers - 9,973 (+24)

Special equipment - 1,081 (+2)

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, 80 battles took place on the frontline over the past day, with Ukrainian forces repelling dozens of Russian attacks on several sections of the front line.

