Russian cats banned from international competition

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The Federation Internationale Feline announced on its website that because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, FIFe has banned Russian cats from international competition until at least June.

“The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing,” the organization said.

It noted that in addition to more than a million people being displaced amid the violence in Eastern Europe, animals are being affected as well. The “shocked and horrified” federation said it will use part of its budget to help cat fanciers in Ukraine. Its sanction against Russia also prohibit any cat bred in Russia from being registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside the country.

“We hope for the sake of our Ukrainian friends that this terrible situation will not last a lot longer and we wish them a lot of courage and good fortune!” federation officials added.

FIFe fancies itself “the United Nations of Cat Federations” and claims members in 40 countries. According to its website, the federation has been hosting shows since 1949.

