Russian CEC registers Putin as Presidential candidate in March election

The Russian Central Election Commission registered Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate, the Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti reported on Jan. 29.

CEC head Ella Panfilova handed over the registration for Presidential candidacy to Vladimir Mashkov, co-chairman of Putin's headquarters.

Only 0.15% of the 60,000 signatures in support of Putin were invalidated by the CEC, with a possible 5% defect, the Russian propaganda agency TASS reported.

Putin became the fourth registered candidate in the upcoming presidential election, news agency Interfax reported. The Russian CEC earlier registered as candidates Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, Vladislav Davankov, deputy speaker of the State Duma and member of the New People party, and Nikolai Kharitonov, a member of the State Duma from the Communist Party of Russia.

The next presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 15-17, 2024.

The head of the Russian Central Election Commission, Ella Panfilova, said on Dec. 7 that her agency would consider holding presidential elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine – in Crimea, and in the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson oblasts.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that voting in the occupied territories of Ukraine would be "illegal, null, and void."

Putin announced his participation in the upcoming Russian presidential election on Dec. 8, 2023.

