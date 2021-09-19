Russian Central Bank to delay payments made to crypto exchanges

BeInCrypto –

Russian Central Bank Authorities are looking to “slow down” payments made to crypto exchanges to limit “emotional” purchases made by “unqualified” investors.

Russian Central Bank Plans to Slow Down Payments to Exchanges

In a move in keeping with global regulatory crackdowns on the crypto industry, the Central Bank of Russia is looking to cooperate with commercial banks to delay payments made to crypto exchanges, announced in a recent event in the southwestern city of Sochi. This announcement comes as general crypto investor interest in Russia rises.

This is a move which seeks to prevent the “emotional” purchases of cryptocurrencies via peer to peer and over-the-counter trading platforms. CBR First Deputy Governor Sergei Shvetsov believes that crypto differs from traditional assets, and has the signs of a pyramid scheme. The country’s financial monitoring company has also commissioned the creation of a new system to track and scrutinize crypto investor behaviour.

