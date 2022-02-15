Russian Central Bank, Government No Closer to Crypto Compromise: Report
Russia's central bank and government are seemingly no closer to an agreement on the regulation of crypto following meetings on Tuesday, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina met Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko after President Vladimir Putin in January called for them to find a compromise.
The parties however failed to reach an agreement, deciding instead only to formalize their disagreements, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the talks.
Last week, the government published a document setting out its intention to regulate cryptocurrencies. That plan appeared to have the support of the central bank, a turnaround from its earlier position calling for a complete ban.
Putin had called for a compromise so the country doesn't lose the potential benefits to the economy from the "competitive advantages" it holds in the mining industry due to its surplus of electricity.
