Russian Central Bank, Government No Closer to Crypto Compromise: Report

Reuters

Starbucks is battling its second bout of public fury in China in less than three months, after an incident described by the U.S. coffee giant as a "misunderstanding" at one of its stores sparked criticism from online users and state media. The company came under scrutiny on Monday after a user on Weibo said that a number of police officers had been eating outside a Starbucks store in the southwestern city of Chongqing before they were told by staff to move away. The user's description of the incident quickly went viral on the Twitter-like platform, prompting the ruling Communist party's mouthpiece People's Daily newspaper to issue a commentary, in which it called Starbucks "arrogant".