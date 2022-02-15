Russian Central Bank, Government No Closer to Crypto Compromise: Report

Russia's central bank and government are seemingly no closer to an agreement on the regulation of crypto following meetings on Tuesday, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina met Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko after President Vladimir Putin in January called for them to find a compromise.

  • The parties however failed to reach an agreement, deciding instead only to formalize their disagreements, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

  • Last week, the government published a document setting out its intention to regulate cryptocurrencies. That plan appeared to have the support of the central bank, a turnaround from its earlier position calling for a complete ban.

  • Putin had called for a compromise so the country doesn't lose the potential benefits to the economy from the "competitive advantages" it holds in the mining industry due to its surplus of electricity.

