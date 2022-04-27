Russian central bank puts brakes on sale of shares converted from GDRs

FILE PHOTO: A Russian state flag flies over the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Investors who buy the depositary receipts (GDRs) of Russian-companies that were traded on foreign exchanges in order to swap them into shares will be unable to sell the shares quickly, Russia's central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

A law that came into effect this month requires Russian companies to delist their depositary receipts from foreign bourses and convert them into local securities in a bid to reduce foreign control.

Citing the need to support financial stability, the central bank said it had told Russian depositories to account separately for shares issued through GDR conversion, and to limit sales on any given day to 0.2% of the amount converted.

The new rule applies both to transactions on the Moscow Exchange and to over-the-counter deals, the central bank said.

As trading in Russian GDRs had already been suspended on Western bourses, investors from "unfriendly countries" - meaning those that have subjected Russia to sanctions - may have preferred to offload their GDRs to Russians rather than risk trying to recoup their value amid Moscow's capital controls.

The bank, which is also Russia's securities regulator, said it had acted after noticing that Russian residents were buying GDRs from these investors and hoping to sell the shares after they were converted.

It said such deals could trigger price falls on the Russian stock market and undermine the stability of the financial sector.

The rule will not apply to shares converted from GDRs bought before March 1, or if a government commission grants a waiver.

Western bourses halted trading in the GDRs of major Russian companies including Rosneft, Sberbank, and Gazprom when their price crashed after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks are heading for their worst monthly fall since COVID tanked the markets in March 2020

    “In our view, the bear market is not over,” says one prominent Wall Street wealth manager.

  • Gold Bulls Looking to Play Recession Fears in Europe

    Gold is not falling tick-by-tick with the greenback’s rise into a 2-year high, suggesting there may be a major buyer testing the waters.

  • Russian deputy PM hints at struggles facing top lender Sberbank

    Khusnullin gave the first insight into the strain that unprecedented sanctions against Moscow are putting on the dominant lender, which has stopped publishing financial reports. Khusnullin said banks' financing for property developers was going badly and that he had discussed the issue in detail at a meeting with Sberbank CEO German Gref. "They are now trying, despite the difficulties and losses that they have, to provide funding," RIA quoted him as saying.

  • Alphabet Earnings Disappoint. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Alphabet shares fell in after-hours trading following a slightly disappointing earnings report from the search giant.

  • Gold ends at 2-month low as U.S. dollar jumps

    A soaring U.S. dollar again to take the steam out of gold on Wednesday, with the yellow metal posting its lowest finish in two months. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $15.40, or 0.8%, to close at $1,888.70 an ounce on Comex, the lowest close for a most actively traded contract since Feb. 25, according to FactSet. Gold has failed to find haven-related supported, even after Russia halted natural-gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria in an escalation of tensions surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. charges Archegos founder Hwang, alleges 'brazen' fraud, manipulation scheme

    (Reuters) -U.S. authorities on Wednesday charged Archegos Capital Management owner Bill Hwang with racketeering, fraud and market manipulation over the meltdown of his New York family office which left global banks nursing roughly $10 billion in losses. Archegos, which had $36 billion in assets, collapsed last year after defaulting on margin calls triggered by the unraveling of highly leveraged equity derivative trades. Among the biggest fund blow-ups in years, the scandal roiled Wall Street, sparked a fire sale in stocks including ViacomCBS and Discovery Inc, and caused Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and Deutsche Bank, among other lenders, to lose billions on their trades with Hwang.

  • Rouble hits over 2-year high vs euro in Moscow as Russia halts some gas supplies

    Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for rejecting its demand for payment in roubles, taking direct aim at European economies in its toughest retaliation so far against international sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further worsen relations with Europe, negatively impacting sentiment, Veles Capital said in a note.

  • Russia’s Lukoil Makes Debt Payment After Sanctioned Founder Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors in Russian oil and gas company Lukoil PJSC received a debt payment due on Monday in dollars, days after the company said its sanctioned chief executive and founder would resign. Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Russia Says It Cut Gas Flows to Poland, BulgariaRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bu

  • Apple's main investor concern this quarter: demand

    Apple Inc investors have for years cheered investments to expand its supply chain to meet feverish global demand for iPhone and MacBooks. Rising costs for fuel, groceries and other essentials in the U.S., Europe and Asia has spurred concerns about lower consumer spending on tech gadgets, and Wall Street now is uncertain whether Apple can sell as many iPhones as it did last year. "Demand is the focus, given the inflation pressure in United States, global and China's economy uncertainties... Supply issue is important too, but it is more short term," said Jeff Pu, an analyst at Haitong International Tech Research.

  • ‘It’s a sign of me buying.’ Bill Hwang, the man who manipulated stocks

    The indictment of Bill Hwang reveals the mechanics of an operation that drove the trading of certain tech stocks just as today’s Nasdaq plummets

  • Financial Weapons Helped the West Respond to Russia. China Wants to Weaken Them.

    The U.S. will need a strategic effort to ensure the dollar remains at the center of global finance, writes Christopher S. Tang.

  • Germany preparing for change of control at Rosneft refinery -minister

    Germany is preparing for a change of control at the PCK refinery in Schwedt operated by Russian state-owned Rosneft that accounts for all of Germany's remaining Russian oil imports, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. Germany has set out plans to become independent of Russian oil, which would make a European Union oil embargo manageable for Europe's biggest economy. It has reduced the proportion of oil it sources from Russia to 12% from 35%, leaving PCK the only remaining consumer of Russian oil in the country.

  • Russia estimates its oil output could fall as much as 17% this year, signaling worst crash since the 1990s, report says

    Russia's economy ministry estimated oil production at 433.8 million to 475.3 million tonnes this year, down from 524 million tonnes in 2021.

  • Zelenskyy visits Mariupol children in hospital

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a hospital in Kyiv on Tuesday and met children evacuated from Mariupol whose parents were killed during fierce fighting in the city. (April 26)

  • Michael Burry Takes a Dig at Elon Musk While Defending Short Sellers

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry defended short sellers in a tweet that appeared to address Elon Musk’s delicate position of funding his buyout of Twitter Inc. using some of his Tesla Inc. stake.Musk is buying Twitter for $44 billion, partly funding the purchase with a $12.5 billion margin loan secured by Tesla shares. If the electric carmaker’s stock falls below $740, which it last did for a brief moment on Feb. 24, Musk may not have enough to cover the full loan, according to Bloomberg calculation

  • Burger King Puts a Whopper of an Offer On Its Menu

    At first, the idea of a fast-food subscription model seemed like an odd idea for everyone except patrons that eat at a chain every day. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than a third of Americans eat fast food every day--and that study was reported in 2018 (so maybe the numbers are higher now due to the pandemic). Data also shows that the subscription model is already successful with fast-food customers.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry applauds Elon Musk's Twitter purchase — and sees shades of the Great Crash of 1929 in the recent stock-market tumble

    Burry cheered the Tesla CEO's deal to take Twitter private, and highlighted the remarkable optimism on Wall Street during the stock-market crash of 1929.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Growth Stocks She Just Bought

    Here's why ARK Invest's lead stock picker thinks these beaten-down growth shares can bounce back.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock in 2022, This Would Be It

    This year has been volatile for the stock market so far. Many investors are pulling their money out of growth stocks and placing it in safe stocks and dividend stocks. Consider that even many of the growth stocks that are losing high percentages of their value are still way above where they started before the crash in March 2020.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.