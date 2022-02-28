Russia's central bank scrambles to respond to sanctions as ruble plunges

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

Russia's central bank announced a raft of measures as the country's currency plummeted Monday following Western announcements of sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: Under the Bank of Russia's measures, brokers must "suspend the execution of all orders by foreign legal entities and persons who want to sell off their Russian investments, such as stocks and shares," per a BBC translation.

  • The central bank said in a statement that "trading on the foreign exchange market, money market, repo market of the Moscow Exchange will open" on Monday morning.

  • It was also resuming buying gold on the domestic market, according to a separate statement.

Go deeper: The latest on the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Ukraine's 20 Paralympic athletes have yet to arrive in China

    None of the 20 athletes from the Ukrainian Paralympic team has reached Beijing with the Games opening at the end of the week, the International Paralympic Committee said Monday. IPC spokesman Craig Spence, in an interview with The Associated Press, said he was hopeful the athletes would arrive in China for Friday's opening ceremony despite difficult logistics. “We're in regular dialogue with Ukraine about their participation at the Games, and we're working hard behind the scenes to get them here,” Spence said.

  • West stiffens sanctions on Russian central bank, Britain says

    Britain said on Monday it was taking further measures against Russia in concert with the United States and European Union, effectively cutting off Moscow's major financial institutions from Western financial markets. Britain banned any British entities from undertaking transactions with the Russian central bank, finance ministry and wealth fund, and said it would prevent Russian companies from issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in the United Kingdom. "The UK Government will immediately take all necessary steps to bring into effect restrictions to prohibit any UK natural or legal persons from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation," the government said.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Bank of

  • Binance may join sanctions imposed on Russian targets

    Binance is working to comply with sanctions on Russia imposed by Western governments following the invasion of Ukraine. See related article: Bitcoin donations for Ukraine military surpass $1M Fast facts “We have assembled a dedicated global compliance task force, including world-renowned sanctions experts, and are taking the steps necessary to ensure we take action against […]

  • Palladium, gold climb as West cranks up sanctions on Russia

    Palladium jumped about 6% on Monday as fresh Western sanctions on Russia raised supply concerns for the auto-catalyst, while gold rose more than 1% after President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert. Palladium jumped 5.8% to $2,503.41 by 0605 GMT, after having scaled its highest since July 2021 at $2,711.18 last week, and was set for a third consecutive monthly rise. "There's just real concern here that shipping channels are just going to get disrupted because of this Ukraine situation," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • 'We stand together': Ambridge church raising funds for Ukrainian refugees

    Troubled and heartbroken by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, members of a local Ukrainian church are raising funds to help those displaced by the crisis.

  • BP Plans To Exit Stake In Russian Oil Giant Over Ukraine Invasion

    If BP walks away from the holdings completely it could write down up to $25 billion, it said.

  • Russia sanctions cause weekend compliance scramble for global banks

    Senior management and compliance teams at major banks were working around the clock this weekend to understand the raft of new sanctions imposed on Russia and its banking system in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Banks were scrambling to ensure they understood the full implications of the restrictions, including the banning of certain Russian lenders from the SWIFT international payment system, sources at major global banks said. The SWIFT measure was announced Saturday without naming the affected Russian banks, leaving the sector waiting for details.

  • Footage appears to show Ukrainian drone destroying Russian missile system

    A Ukrainian official released footage on Sunday, appearing to show a drone taking out a Russian missile system.

  • Russian soldiers offered Bitcoin in exchange for white flag

    Russian soldiers surrendering to Ukraine will receive 5 million rubles worth of crypto or cash, according to Masha Efrosinina, local TV host and honorary ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine. Fast facts See related article: Ukraine’s crypto demand soars; Russian sanctions tighten Efrosinina said in an Instagram post that surrendering soldiers of […]

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky defiant as Russians close in on Kyiv

    The Ukrainian leader has released a number of videos on social media addressing his citizens to assure them that he has no plans to leave the country. The latest Zelensky video was posted on Saturday morning. Speaking outside Gorodetsky House, a building opposite the presidential office in Kyiv, Zelensky said: “Good morning everybody. Do not believe fake news. I am here. We will not lay down our weapons. We will defend our country. Our weapons are our strength.” He added: “This is our land. Our country. Our children. We will protect all of them.”

  • Neutral Swiss poised to freeze Russian assets - president

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Sunday that it was "very probable" that neutral Switzerland would follow the European Union (EU) on Monday in sanctioning Russia and freezing Russian assets in the Alpine country. Cassis, interviewed on French-language Swiss public television RTS, said that the seven-member Federal Council would meet on Monday and review recommendations by the departments of finance and economy. Asked whether Switzerland -- a major financial centre and commodities trading hub -- would follow the EU in freezing Russian assets, he said: "It is very probable that the government will decide to do so tomorrow, but I cannot anticipate decisions not yet taken."

  • YouTube Suspends Ads from Russian State Media, Limits RT Access

    (Bloomberg) -- YouTube will stop running advertisements on channels from Russian state-backed media and certain other accounts included in sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Germany to Boost Military Spending in Late

  • Investors brace for volatility as West moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Investors were preparing on Saturday for more wild gyrations in asset prices after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system. New measures announced by the United States, Britain, Europe and Canada also include restrictions on the Russian central bank's international reserves. Investors have feared Russia would get kicked off SWIFT, the world's main international payments network, as this would disrupt global trade and hurt Western interests as well as hit Russia.

  • Ryan Reynolds reflects on battle with anxiety: 'I would think to myself, 'I'm gonna die'

    The star recently announced that he and his wife Blake Lively would match donations up to $1 million for displaced Ukrainians.

  • Squid Game Makes SAG Awards History as First Non-English-Language TV Series to Win Acting Prizes

    Squid Game stars Lee Jung-Jae and Jung Ho-yeon won in the male actor and female actor in a drama categories, respectively

  • Ukrainian forces defending their homeland

    U.S. Intelligence estimates Russia has fired more than 350 missiles at targets in Ukraine.

  • Michael Gove calls for seizure of pro-Kremlin oligarchs' lavish UK homes

    Michael Gove has warned that the Government must do more to seize lavish UK homes owned by Vladimir Putin's allies, as ministers fast-tracked plans to publicly reveal overseas owners of British land and property.

  • "This is a watershed moment": EU to purchase and deliver weapons to Ukraine in historic first

    The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.Why it matters: Longstanding policy taboos are falling across the EU because of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The new weapons program, which will be funded through the European Peace Facility, was announced Sunday alongside new sanctions on Russian aircraft, state media and the Belarus e

  • Oleksandr Usyk urges Vladimir Putin to ‘stop war’ and ‘negotiate’ after Russia invades Ukraine

    ‘Our kids, wives, grannies are hiding in the basements,’ said the heavyweight boxing champion