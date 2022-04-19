Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Hit With First Sanctions

Russian Central Banker Nabiullina Hit With First Sanctions
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Platt
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Elvira Nabiullina
    Russian economist and Governor of the Bank of Russia
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Canada sanctioned Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina and 13 other “close associates of the Russian regime” in a fresh round of penalties related to the war in Ukraine.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It marks the first time that Nabiullina has shown up on a country’s sanctions list since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor in February, though the central bank itself has been sanctioned. Nabiullina had sought to resign after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion, only to be told by the president to stay, Bloomberg reported last month.

Putin’s daughters, Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, are also on the expanded list of Canadian sanctions, as is energy tycoon Igor Makarov, whose companies are a major shareholder in Calgary-based energy producer Spartan Delta Corp.

The measures were announced in a news release Tuesday and appear on the Canadian government’s website of sanctions related to the invasion.

Russia has been stung by soaring inflation and a plunge in output as trade sanctions batter its economy. Hundreds of foreign companies have curtailed operations or left the country entirely in response to the war.

Bloomberg Economics expects an annual decline in GDP of almost 10% this year. Still, some forecasters are beginning to see signs of resilience: JPMorgan Chase & Co. halved its forecast for a first-quarter contraction to 5%. Tough capital controls and plentiful sales of oil and gas have helped the ruble rebound from massive declines.

Read more: Russia Learns to Roll With Economic Punches as Shock Fades

Canada has generally moved in step with its NATO allies in imposing sanctions on Russia, but there are times when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland -- who is of Ukrainian heritage and worked as a journalist in Moscow in the 1990s -- has pushed for more aggressive measures.

Freeland was a strong proponent of prohibiting transactions with Russia’s central bank and blocking access for certain Russian banks to the SWIFT international payment system. Canada and its allies announced these measures together in late February and early March.

(Updates with economic fallout, political context from 5th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • New Zealand imposes new sanctions on Russian banks

    New Zealand unveiled new sanctions on Tuesday targeting Russia’s largest banks and financial institutions, in its response to the invasion of Ukraine. "We are deeply concerned at the reports of brutality from Russian forces," Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said in a statement after the measures were announced. "New Zealand continues to condemn Putin’s war and supports the International Criminal Court’s investigations into the atrocities committed against the citizens of Ukraine."

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin signed off on legal amendments on April 1

  • Dufry Explores Combining With Benettons’ Autogrill

    (Bloomberg) -- Dufry AG, the world’s biggest duty-free operator, and the Benetton family’s Autogrill SpA are exploring a potential combination that would create a new global leader in travel retail, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has

  • Sanctioned Russian tycoon publicly rips Putin's 'crazy war' in Ukraine and calls those who support the invasion 'morons'

    Millionaire Oleg Tinkov — who has been sanctioned in the UK — wrote "innocent people and soldiers are dying" in a scathing post on Instagram

  • European Gas Closes at Lowest Since Start of War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas settled at the lowest level since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine, amid warmer weather and signs from the Kremlin that payment for the fuel in rubles isn’t expected until next month.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pil

  • Russia central bank admits it's struggling to find foreign-currency options as sanctions spur 'structural transformation'

    Western sanctions have frozen roughly half of Russia's $642 billion in foreign-currency reserves, leaving it with mostly China's yuan and gold.

  • LMT Stock Falls Near Buy Point But F-35 Maker Affirms Outlook After Mixed Lockheed Martin Earnings

    Lockheed Martin earnings beat but sales missed. LMT stock and defense stocks have rallied since Russia's Ukraine invasion.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Russia launches offensive in eastern Ukraine, Mariupol on brink of collapse

    Russian forces started a brutal offensive in eastern Ukraine this week and have seized what is believed to be their first Ukrainian city as part of their “next phase” of the war. It comes as Russia called on Kyiv forces to surrender the final pocket of resistance in Mariupol.

  • MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance joins Ukrainian foreign legion to fight Russia

    An intelligence analyst and U.S. Navy veteran who often appeared on MSNBC has joined the fight against Russia in Ukraine. […] The post MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance joins Ukrainian foreign legion to fight Russia appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Russia unleashes 'Battle of Donbas' in east Ukraine, seizes city

    Russian troops seized a frontline Ukrainian city on Tuesday, hours after starting a long-anticipated offensive in eastern Ukraine that the Kyiv government has called the Battle of the Donbas. Ukrainian officials said their soldiers would withstand the offensive. In the ruins of Mariupol, the southeastern port that has withstood nearly eight weeks of siege, Russia gave the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a steel works an ultimatum to surrender by noon (0900 GMT) or die.

  • Zendesk Is Working With Adviser Qatalyst on Potential Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Zendesk Inc., a software company that became a takeover target during a failed purchase of SurveyMonkey’s parent, is exploring a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That

  • Eastman shielding 37,000 pages of Trump-related email from Jan. 6 committee

    The dispute over the documents is heading to District Court Judge David Carter for a case-by-case review.

  • Global economy to 'slow significantly' following Russian invasion of Ukraine: IMF

    The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday that the global economy will grow by 3.6% this year, a markdown from the 4.4% it had projected in January.

  • Russia Has Found No Place Yet to Invest Reserves After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s central bank conceded it’s found no clear alternatives to the world’s major reserve currencies after sanctions over the war with Ukraine left it in possession of only yuan and gold.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceMask Mandate for Planes, Trains Overturned by Federal JudgeUkraine Update: Russia Says Depot for Western Weapons DestroyedUkraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtInfowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Sandy

  • Ukraine says 'Battle of Donbas' has begun, Russia pushing in east

    Ukraine's army has been bracing for a new Russian assault on its eastern flank since Moscow withdrew its forces from near Kyiv and from Ukraine's north late last month in order to focus on an assault in the Ukrainian region of Donbas. "We can now say that Russian forces have started the battle of the Donbas, for which they have long prepared," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Ukraine's defence ministry said the aim of Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine was to seize all of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, establish a land link between those territories and Crimea, and destroy Ukraine's armed forces. * An aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's new offensive in eastern Ukraine will fail because Moscow's forces lack the strength to break through Ukrainian defences.

  • Here's how much private equity firms could pay in Twitter bidding war with Elon Musk

    The Twitter saga continues.

  • Amazon ordered to reinstate warehouse worker who was fired after protest

    A judge has ordered Amazon to reinstate a worker it fired after he protested pandemic safety conditions.

  • Three Fields To Export Oil To Flotta Terminal Until End Of Life

    The Golden Eagle, Piper, and Claymore field owners have executed new agreements reaffirming their commitment to export produced oil to the Flotta Terminal until the end of field life in the 2030s.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Growth Outlook Boosted by IMF on Oil Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund raised its estimate for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth by nearly three percentage points after Russia’s war on Ukraine drove oil prices higher. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowThe kingdom’s gross domesti