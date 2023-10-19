Russian Church creates "Orthodox private military companies" for war in Ukraine

The Russian Orthodox Church creates its own private military companies on the territory of the Russian Federation. These groups engage in the recruitment and combat training of mercenaries among believers for the war against Ukraine on the instructions of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: The Security Service has documented that one such private military company, St Andrew's Cross, operates out of the Kronstadt Naval Cathedral in St Petersburg.

Reportedly, its representatives are recruiting believers for service in the occupation forces within the walls of the religious institution.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During the selection of potential candidates, the preference is given to men who have already served in the military units of the aggressor country and have combat experience.

They undergo military-tactical and fire training under the guidance of instructors from the Russian special services after enlisting in the ranks of the private military companies.

Their organisers conduct training of recruits exclusively within the cathedral's walls, as well as on special training grounds to disguise combat training.

Quote: "It has been established that the financing of such private military companies is carried out by representatives of the financial and industrial groups of the aggressor country close to the head of the Kremlin. The money goes to the accounts of the Russian Orthodox Church in the form of charitable contributions and donations for the ‘construction of temples’," the SSU said.

The Security Service conducts complex measures to establish all the circumstances of the exposed crimes and bring the culprits to justice on the basis of documented facts.

Background: The Russian Orthodox Church supports Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Even last year, Moscow Patriarch Kirill told believers that death in the war against Ukraine "cleanses away all sins".

Support UP or become our patron!