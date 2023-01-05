Russian church head calls for Ukraine truce, finds no takers

ANDREW MELDRUM
·2 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the Russian Orthodox Church called Thursday for a 36-hour Christmas cease-fire in Ukraine at the end of this week, but his appeal looked unlikely to bring any breakthrough in halting the war that began last February with Russia's invasion.

Moscow Patriarch Kirill suggested a truce from noon Friday through midnight Saturday, local time. The Russian Orthodox Church, which uses the ancient Julian calendar, celebrates Christmas on Jan. 7. That is 13 days later than in the Gregorian calendar.

The proposal got short shrift from Kyiv officials, with Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak dismissing it as “a cynical trap and an element of propaganda.”

Kirill has previously justified Russia’s war in Ukraine as part of a “metaphysical struggle” to prevent a liberal ideological encroachment from the West.

Moscow officials made no immediate comment on Kirill’s overture. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Turkey’s president Thursday and the Kremlin said afterward that Putin “reaffirmed Russia’s openness to a serious dialogue” with Ukrainian authorities.

But that professed readiness came with the usual strings attached: that “Kyiv authorities fulfill the well-known and repeatedly stated demands and recognize new territorial realities,” the Kremlin said in a reference to Moscow’s demand that Ukraine recognize Crimea as part of Russia and acknowledge other illegal territorial gains.

Previous attempts at brokering peace talks have fallen at that hurdle, as Ukraine demands that at the very least Russia withdraws from occupied areas.

Elsewhere, the head of NATO said he detected no change in Moscow’s stance on Ukraine, insisting that the Kremlin “wants a Europe where they can control a neighboring country.”

“We have no indications that President Putin has changed his plans, his goals for Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a speech in Oslo.

The fighting in Ukraine has increasingly become a war of attrition in recent weeks, as winter sets in.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said Thursday that at least five civilians were killed and eight wounded across the country by Russian shelling over the previous 24 hours.

The ongoing intense battle for Bakhmut has left 60% of the city in ruins, Donetsk Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said in televised remarks Thursday.

He said that the Ukrainian defenders were still holding the Russians back, but the Kremlin's forces have pummeled the city with relentless shelling.

Bakhmut is a city in the eastern Donbas, an expansive industrial region bordering Russia.

Taking Bakhmut would not only offer Putin a major battlefield gain after months of setbacks, it would also rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk.

Russia has battered Bakhmut for months.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7. "I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on Jan. 6 until 24:00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.

  • Ukraine's top hockey arena struck in Russian missile attack

    Ukraine's premier hockey facility, now used as a warehouse for humanitarian aid, was struck by Russian missiles on Tuesday.

  • Will Russia Go Nuclear? 7 Key Questions to Consider

    Nuclear war is a serious possibility over Ukraine but the Biden Administration has been pursuing the right strategy to avoid it

  • Gay couples in India fight for same-sex marriage

    STORY: This gay couple is asking India’s Supreme Court to recognize same-sex marriageUday Raj Anand and Parth Mehrotra have been together for 17 years[Parth Mehrotra, Litigant and Chief Editor of Juggernaut Books]“We have started a family together, we live together, we then started a family together through surrogacy. It’s the natural next step, I am just like you, I am just like anybody out there and it’s a natural next step for us to want to get married. And so, our plea to the court is ‘give us that right to get married’.”In 2018, India decriminalized homosexuality by scrapping a colonial-era ban on gay sexDespite the ruling, some members of the LGBTQ community complain about discrimination Anand and Mehrotra are among the four gay couples who filed the petition to the Supreme CourtThey say not being able to legally recognize their union denies them certain rights such as those linked to medical consent, pensions and adoption [Uday Raj Anand, Litigant and businessman]“One of us isn’t the legal father of our children; we have two children together. You know, we put them to bed every night and we sing to them and we read to them and one us is ‘Daddy’ and one of us is ‘Papa’. But on paper, one of us doesn’t have any relationship with these children. So, what happens if he (Mehrotra) were to pass away? The children would have no rights to his estate.’’Same-sex marriage is a sensitive subject in the socially conservative country of 1.4 billion people Prime Minister Narendra Modi's law ministry has opposed same-sex marriages in the past[Sushil Modi, Member of Bharatiya Janata Party]“Same-sex marriage would cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country. Families, children, and their upbringing is also related. Not only this, but adoption, domestic violence, divorce, and a wife’s right to stay in the marital home are all also related to the institution of marriage. So, I would like to say that two judges cannot decide on such social issues and parliament and society must debate it.”

  • Seoul: Kim's daughter reveal hints at prolonged family rule

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s disclosure of his daughter in recent public events was likely an attempt to show his people that one of his children would one day inherit his power in what would be the country’s third hereditary power transfer, South Korea’s spy service told lawmakers Thursday. In a closed-door Parliamentary committee meeting, the National Intelligence Service said it assessed that by taking his daughter to public places, Kim aims to show North Koreans his resolve to hold another round of hereditary power transition, Yoo Sang-bum, one of the lawmakers who attended the private NIS briefing, told reporters. Yoo cited the NIS as believing her public appearance — the first for any of Kim's children — doesn't necessarily mean she will succeed Kim.

  • 5 children among 8 family members shot to death in southwest Utah home, police say

    Investigators do not believe a shooter is at large.

  • Russian Patriarch suddenly calls for "Christmas truce"

    The head of the "Russian Orthodox Church (ROC)", Patriarch Kirill, who openly approved the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, has suddenly said that he allegedly calls for a "Christmas truce".

  • Ukraine Latest: Armored Vehicle Pledges Boost Pressure on Scholz

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing renewed pressure to deliver heavier weapons to Ukraine after France said it would provide “light combat tanks” and President Joe Biden confirmed the US may send Bradley Fighting Vehicles. Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut BetsShopify Tells Employees

  • Ronna McDaniel's challenger for RNC chair says after unsuccessful leaders 'typically move on'

    Harmeet Dhillon is challenging Ronna McDaniel, the current chair who has served three terms leading the Republican National Committee.

  • Republicans and Democrats Quietly Consider a Speaker Deal

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersThe idea has been circulating around the U.S. Capitol this week like a hopelessly lost tour group: If Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) fails to win enough Republican votes to become speaker, Democrats could bail him out—or help elect a compromise candidate to the post.Both Republicans and Democrats have dismissed the proposal as either an Aaron Sorkin-esque fantasy or a deliberate ploy from pro-McCarthy forces to scare the GOP holdouts

  • Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets

    It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.

  • Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

    The Trump-backed Republican recently filed two appeals after losing a lawsuit over her gubernatorial election loss.

  • AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her GOP congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.

  • Video captures the moment Rep.-elect George Santos appeared to not hear his name multiple times before he responded during McCarthy's 5th failed speaker vote

    Santos is under scrutiny for being dishonest to voters during his campaign. Twitter users further questioned his identity because of Wednesday's vote.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Democrats’ Sherman Floats Possible Deal to Make McCarthy Speaker

    (Bloomberg) -- House Democrat Brad Sherman floated a potential deal Wednesday that would trade Democratic votes to make beleaguered Republican Kevin McCarthy the speaker of the House in return for rules aimed at preventing a US government shutdown or a debt limit crisis.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, Pushes Back Against Rate-Cut

  • Sean Hannity's Dig At Republicans For House Speaker Fail Is Laughable

    The Fox News host went after his own party after the GOP-controlled House couldn't elect Kevin McCarthy in multiple votes.

  • CNN and Fox News Agree: Kevin McCarthy Is Embarrassing Himself

    Alex WongFollowing Tuesday’s chaotic House vote that initially denied Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) his long sought-after speakership, several CNN anchors and reporters took turns dunking on the Republican leader for finding new ways to embarrass himself.It wasn’t just CNN that dunked on McCarthy. Over on conservative competitor Fox News, the typically GOP-friendly broadcasters couldn’t help but notice how bad it looked for the wannabe speaker of the House.“This is I don’t want to say an unmitigate

  • Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports

    Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos (R-N.Y.) advertised that donors could pay between $100 and $500 to attend his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, according to several outlets. The invitation — which reportedly noted that donors would also receive a round-trip bus ride from New York to Washington, D.C., a luncheon and a tour of the Capitol grounds…