Russian climate envoy leaves country over Ukraine invasion: report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Anatoly Chubais
    Anatoly Chubais
    Russian politician


A longtime advisor to President Vladimir Putin stepped down from his position and left the country amid Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, according to two insiders cited by Bloomberg.

Anatoly Chubais, Putin's climate change envoy, quit in protest of the war in Ukraine. Considered one of the highest-profile departures yet, Chubais gave Putin his first Kremlin job in the 1990s and was an influential post-Soviet economic reformer who spearheaded Russia's privatization drive.

Chubais was appointed as climate change envoy in 2020, resigning as head of the state technology firm RUSNANO.

Two sources told Russian media outlet RBC that Chubais went to Turkey and does not intend on returning to Russia.

Opposition from high-ranking Kremlin officials to the war in Ukraine has been rarely seen since Russia invaded. Putin previously said those who oppose him are "traitors and scum."

Last week, Arkady Dvorkovic, a former senior advisor to former president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, quit his role as chairman at the Skolkovo Foundation, a Russian nonprofit.

Recommended Stories

  • Is mystery yacht in Tuscany Putin's pleasure boat?

    In a dry dock in the Tuscan seaside town of Massa stands the "Scheherazade", the most infamous yacht in Italy today due to speculation it could belong to Vladimir Putin.

  • Putin plans to attend G-20 summit despite calls to exclude him

    Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to attend the Group of 20 summit that is being hosted by Indonesia this year, Russia's ambassador to the Southeast Asian country said Wednesday. Western nations are reportedly trying to exclude Moscow from the G-20, a group of the world's largest economies. "It will depend on many, many things, including the covid situation, that is getting better. So far, his intention is . . . he wants to," Ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva said of Putin's attendance.Subscrib

  • Putin wants 'unfriendly countries' to pay rubles for gas

    Putin told a meeting with government officials that “a number of Western countries made illegitimate decisions on the so-called freezing of the Russian assets, effectively drawing a line over reliability of their currencies, undermining the trust for those currencies.” As a result, he said he was announcing “measures” to switch to payments for “our natural gas, supplied to so-called unfriendly countries” in Russian rubles.

  • EU commission to help member states assist Ukraine refugees

    The European Union announced moves Wednesday to help its member states assist the millions of refugees fleeing Russia's war on Ukraine in accessing schools for their children, healthcare, accommodation and work. European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said the EU's executive arm also is working to protect vulnerable refugees, particularly unaccompanied children, from exploitation. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people — mainly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the month since Russian tanks rolled across the border and Moscow began relentlessly bombarding towns and cities.

  • Lindsey Graham mocked for storming off after ranting at Ketanji Brown Jackson

    Senator is irate that Judge Jackson has liberal defenders

  • Russia's Chubais resigns as Putin's special representative due to war - sources

    LONDON (Reuters) -Anatoly Chubais, the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, has quit his post as a Kremlin special envoy and left the country due to the war in Ukraine, two sources told Reuters, the highest profile protest by a Russian figure against the invasion. Chubais, who once served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff, left his post as Vladimir Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations, one of the sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Chubais left due to the conflict in Ukraine.

  • Biden administration to fight racial bias in U.S. real estate appraisals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday announced new steps to crack down on real estate appraisers who perpetuate property inequalities by assigning lower home price estimates to Black and Latino owners. Mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac found in 2021 that Black and Latino people were more likely to have their homes valued under the agreed sales price than white homesellers. "Bias in home valuations limits the ability of Black and brown families to enjoy the financial returns associated with homeownership, thereby contributing to the already sprawling racial wealth gap," the White House said in a statement accompanying its new plan.

  • Girl survives tornado that dropped house onto street

    The tornado that ripped through a New Orleans suburb lifted one house into the air and dropped it onto the middle of a street with a family inside. Chuck Heirsch told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate that he called 911 as he saw his neighbor on Prosperity Street trying to reach his daughter.

  • UK's Johnson says ferry firm's mass firings likely broke law

    The British government said Wednesday that a Dubai government-owned ferry operator at the center of a bitter U.K. labor dispute likely broke the law when it fired 786 crew members without notice to replace them with cheaper contract staff. Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the “callous” behavior of P&O Ferries and said the company appeared to have broken British labor laws. P&O Ferries, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai company DP World, claimed the move was legal because the staff worked on ships registered outside the U.K. The ferry operator acknowledged that the way the dismissals were carried out caused distress for workers and said it had offered “generous compensation” to those involved.

  • Europe struggles to meet mounting needs of Ukraine's fleeing millions

    WARSAW/BUCHAREST (Reuters) -More than 3.5 million people have fled abroad from the war in Ukraine, United Nations data showed on Tuesday, leaving Eastern Europe scrambling to provide them with care, schools and jobs even as daily numbers crossing borders ease. The millions who have left Ukraine since Russia's invasion began have made their way on foot, by rail, bus or car to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania before some travel on across Europe. While fewer have crossed borders over the past week, the scale of the task of providing homes to those seeking safety in the European Union is becoming increasingly apparent, above all in Eastern and Central Europe.

  • John Cho on coming-of-age as an Asian American, ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and racism in Hollywood

    In “Troublemaker,” actor-turned-author John Cho confronts the difficulties of coming of age as an Asian American in an era that parallels today’s issues. The cover of John Cho’s first book “Troublemaker” features the book’s protagonist Jordan, a young Asian American teenager, dressed simply in a white T-shirt and jeans and standing resolutely in the center of the street, his hands in fists, staring straight ahead at a point beyond the reader. “Troublemaker,” which was written with Sarah Suk, follows Jordan’s journey across Los Angeles in a single evening in 1992 – April 29.

  • 6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4

    Six teenage girls on a high school lunch break were killed when their small car with only four seats collided with a semi, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday. The crash occurred in Tishomingo, a rural city of about 3,000 located about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City, the highway patrol said. Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman told The Associated Press that the six were on a break for lunch at the time of the crash, which occurred about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Tishomingo High School.

  • Stylist Adam Ballheim on How Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Create Power Couple Style Moments & MGK’s Go-To Boots

    Stylist Adam Ballheim talks dressing Machine Gun Kelly, go-to shoes, creating power couple moments with Megan Fox and more in an FN exclusive interview.

  • Putin's spokesperson denies expecting swift victory in Ukraine, despite analysts saying that's exactly what Russia expected

    President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson sought to spin Russia's military operation as a success, despite evidence that it had become a stalemate.

  • Spring Statement: What Rishi Sunak’s national insurance threshold increase will mean for you

    Workers will keep an extra £3,000 before they pay national insurance as chancellor Rishi Sunak increased the income threshold to help families tackle the cost of living.

  • WHO: COVID-19 cases rise for 2nd straight week, deaths fall

    The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7% in the last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from COVID-19 fell, the World Health Organization said. Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of COVID-19 protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere. Health officials have said repeatedly that omicron causes milder disease than previous versions of the coronavirus and that vaccination, including a booster, appears highly protective against severe disease.

  • Opinion: Inappropriate attacks on Ketanji Brown Jackson ignore the Constitution

    Attacking lawyers for doing their jobs and enforcing the Constitution is nothing but bush league tactics.

  • Surprise prank on 'Idol' turns into a super tense moment for Katy Perry and Luke Bryan

    On American Idol Monday, things got a little tense between Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and a production assistant, who had been annoying them all day with her antics – noisily banging on the set's grand piano while wiping down the keys and leaving her phone on during auditions. Eventually, Katy reached her boiling point, when the crew member decided it was snack time during a contestant's audition, loudly crinkling a bag of chips. Katy stood up, walked over to the PA and angrily confiscated the bag of chips, and that's when things got weird. The face-masked mysterage crew member stomped over to the judges' desk and violently snatched back her bag of chips, while a shocked Luke exclaimed, "Chill!" However, it wasn't until Uncle Lionel Richie got involved, calling security, that Katy finally walked over to the troublemaker to pull her hat off, revealing that it was Luke's wife Carole all along. Caroline and Luke have a long history, dating back to their college dating years, of pranking each other. In fact, Caroline is even known for her annual "Prankmus" every Christmas. And on Monday, Luke totally fell for it yet again. “You’ve been punk’d!” cackled Lionel, who wasn’t in on the joke and was just as fooled by Caroline and Katy’s elaborate act.

  • BECAUSE YOU SHOULD KNOW: The COVID-19 Uninsured Program Is Coming To An End

    The White House has warned that they will begin to slowly phase out a COVID-19 program that was responsible for reimbursing medical facilities and doctors for the whopping costs of testing, treating, and vaccinating uninsured Americans.

  • Moderna says new data provides 'good news for parents of children under 6'

    Moderna says new data provides 'good news for parents of children under 6'