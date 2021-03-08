Russian colonel asks women to send in their ex-boyfriend's details so they can be 'sorted out'

Maria Georgieva
·2 min read
A member of Russia&#39;s Young Army Cadets National Movement gives flowers to a woman for International Women&#39;s Day&#xa0; - Erik Romanenko&#92;&#92;TASS via Getty Images
A member of Russia's Young Army Cadets National Movement gives flowers to a woman for International Women's Day - Erik Romanenko\\TASS via Getty Images

A Russian colonel has asked women to send in their ex-boyfriends' details so they can be 'sorted out' in a video posted to mark International Women's Day.

Yuri Khromov, a colonel of a local military commissariat in north-western Russia, posted a video on the official Instagram account of the Leningrad region, in which he urged Russian women to share social-media usernames of their exes in the comments below the post, so their former men could be sent to the army.

Using March 8 as a hook for the recruitment drive, he packaged his statement as 'a gift for women,' implying that their ex-lovers would ‘be taken care of’.

“Let me give you a little gift. Write the accounts of your exes, and we will meet them at recruiting points. And remember - a real man must have a military ID,” said Colonel Khromov.

He emphasised that Russian women should always be surrounded by “real defenders, not only protecting the Motherland but you [as women] as well.”

In Russia, the widespread problem with domestic violence has soared during the pandemic, activists say. A fifth of all women have been physically abused by a partner in the country.

On Monday, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, stressed the importance of women's roles in preserving traditional family values in Russia.

“These long-standing traditions assert the role of women in our life, by preserving the genuine values that have always been and will remain an inspiring moral guideline,” Mr Putin said in a statement. He also praised female medical workers because of their "healing spiritual support."

"I thank all women-doctors, paramedics, nurses and nannies - everyone who rescues and takes care of patients in the ‘red zones,’ as part of ambulance crews, in hospitals and clinics. It has long been known that sensitivity, empathy, and an attentive, kind attitude are sometimes as much needed as medicine," Mr Putin added.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Fake heiress' who conned US elite says being called a sociopath is a compliment

    The fraudster known as 'the fake heiress' takes criticism of her as a 'sociopath' as a compliment, she has revealed in her first post-prison interview. Anna Sorokin, 30, a Russian-born German citizen who moved to the US in 2013 was charged with grand larceny after she conned the New York elite for several years, pretending to be a rich heiress called Anna Delvey. Her crimes earned her the nickname, 'the fake heiress'. She was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for her crimes in 2019, but was released early for good behaviour on February 11 and now temporarily lives at the NoMad luxury hotel in New York. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Sorokin, who faces deportation in Germany, refused to say whether she was ashamed of her crimes. She also responded to criticism from one of her victims, who described her as a "sociopath". "I actually see it as a compliment because they see Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk and Steve Jobs as sociopaths, so if they mean it in that way, I’ll take it," she said. In her first interview since being released, she added that prison was a "pointless waste of time", called the prosecution against her an "insult to her intelligence" and boasted that guards treated her like a "celebrity". She also described her time in prison as an intellectual challenge where she had to work out how she could get guards to get her things without being able to offer anything in exchange.

  • Harvard professor ignites uproar over 'comfort women' claims

    A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for alleging that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in wartime Japan had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In a recent academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels during World War II. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers.

  • From Florida to 'Frisco', Americans flock to movies, bars and ballparks after winter of worry

    From the crack of the baseball bat in Florida to clinking of cocktails in San Francisco bars, the sounds of spring are in the air as Americans start to return to many of the beloved pastimes they were forced to abandon 12 months ago. Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, San Franciscans dined indoors, and baseball fans cheered on their favorite big-league players as spring training resumed in Florida. "It feels awesome," said civil engineering specialist Matt Skelton, 39, leaving a concession stand on Saturday afternoon clutching a bag of popcorn at TD Ballpark in Florida's West Coast city of Dunedin, seasonal home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Column: Newsom hits home run as the effort to recall him gets closer to making the ballot

    Helping to unlock baseball stadiums as season openers approach is guaranteed to be popular and bipartisan.

  • Pepe Le Pew Removed From ‘Space Jam’ Sequel for Reason Unrelated to Recent Controversy

    Pepe Le Pew will not be appearing in the upcoming 'Space Jam' sequel, a decision made separate from a recent controversy linking the character to rape culture.

  • Tom Brady shouts out home run-crushing niece as 'most dominant' Brady

    Maya Brady, playing for softball powerhouse UCLA, was the nation's freshman of the year in 2020.

  • SWAT officers hit with bricks while breaking up 800-person party, Colorado cops say

    “Their callous disregard for our community’s safety and well-being is shameful.”

  • Woman Says She’s At Odds With Mother-In-Law Over Letting Her Incapacitated Husband Die At Home In Peace

    “My husband, Josh, attempted suicide November 2, 2018. He used his shoestring to hang himself,” says Maegan. “He was brought to the hospital. He was still breathing, so he was in a coma. They said, basically, he’s in a vegetative state.” Maegan claims that Josh’s condition has worsened, and she sees more decline, so she says it’s time she lets him pass away peacefully. However, her mother-in-law, Kelly, says Josh should remain alive. “I was trying to bring Josh home about a month ago. Kelly threatened to take legal action, and hospice would not admit him,” Maegan says. “Kelly wants to keep Josh alive for her comfort. She’s being selfish and vindictive toward me.” Maegan shares the circumstances surrounding Josh’s suicide attempt and why she believes Josh wouldn’t want to live in his current state in the video above. However, Kelly claims her son would want to keep fighting to stay alive. On Monday’s episode of Dr. Phil, "'It's Time to Let My Husband Peacefully Pass Away,'" hear why Kelly says she believes Maegan wants to allow Josh to die – and why she believes he should be kept alive. Plus, brain specialist Dr. Daniel Amen shares his thoughts about Josh’s condition. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY:A family/relationship divided?

  • Black Middle School Student Allegedly Shot With BB Guns, Called Racial Slurs and Made to Drink Urine During Texas Sleepover

    Police officials and the Plano Independent School District of Plano, Texas, are investigating allegations made by a Black middle school student and his family involving bullying, racism and unbelievable cruelty. The family alleges that a group of students at Haggard Middle School invited 13-year-old SeMarion Humphrey to a sleepover, only to force him to drink the urine of another child while students laughed at him. SeMarion’s mother detailed her son’s experience in a Facebook post accompanied by video footage of the alleged incident.

  • Mayor of Texas border city calls on governor to reconsider federal proposal to fund COVID testing for migrants

    Texas' Republican Governor Greg Abbott has rejected a proposal from the Biden administration that would reimburse local officials for offering coronavirus testing and shelter to migrants as they await their immigration hearings. Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential benefits of federal assistance and why he says it's time for Governor Abbott to "stop playing politics."

  • America warns Afghan government to consider new peace proposals or face May 1 troop pullout

    America has warned the Afghan president he may face a renewed Taliban spring onslaught without US troops, unless he considers urgent new proposals to try to jump start stalled negotiations. A full withdrawal of American troops is still being mulled, despite Afghan hopes that Joe Biden's arrival in the White House would see him halt the pullout, according to a leaked letter from the new secretary of state. Antony Blinken told Ashraf Ghani that without US troops he was concerned "the security situation will worsen and that the Taliban could make rapid territorial gains”. He added that he hoped Mr Ghani would "understand the urgency of my tone." The veiled threat came as America touted new proposals for an interim government including the Taliban amid mounting frustration that the year-long Doha process is going nowhere. Mr Biden is currently reviewing whether to pull out all troops by May 1, as agreed in Donald Trump's withdrawal deal with the Taliban, or to extend the deployment to give peace talks more time to make progress. According to the letter, the US is pursuing high-level diplomatic efforts "to move matters more fundamentally and quickly toward a settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire". A United Nations-backed conference in Turkey will be held within weeks, assembling envoys from Iran, Pakistan, China and India to endorse a plan. Any transitional administration would spell the end of Mr Ghani's rule and the dismissal of an internationally-recognised government. Mr Ghani's vice president, Amrullah Saleh, said on Monday that the country would "never accept a 'bossy' and imposed peace." Roland Kobia, the EU envoy to Afghanistan, also appeared to question the US approach, saying Afghanistan had its own constitution, elections and agreements. “[Afghanistan] has the support of the vast majority of the international community and the world in UN security council, and Geneva has committed to protect its achievements republic.” Violence in Afghanistan has increased recently as peace talks between the Taliban and the government has made no progress. Both sides have said they were getting ready for a "tough" spring offensive. The Telegraph View: Afghanistan will be Biden's first big foreign policy test

  • 'Lesson fully received': An 18-year-old charged in the Capitol riot says he was 'wrong' and begged a judge to release him

    A Georgia teenager who boasted on Instagram about storming the Capitol in January begged a federal judge to release him ahead of his trial.

  • 'I'm Jake, not Chuck': Sen. Joe Manchin flubs CNN host Jake Tapper's name 3 times amid Sunday show blitz

    Manchin, amid a media blitz explaining his push for certain provisions in the latest round of federal stimulus, repeatedly misnamed CNN's Jake Tapper.

  • A judge questioned the 'QAnon Shaman' about his '60 Minutes+' interview that was billed to the jail as a call with his lawyer

    A lawyer for the "QAnon Shaman" was pressed in court over how a virtual visit with his client shirked the proper policy for interviews from custody.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Amazon Billionaire And Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Marries Seattle Science Teacher

    Novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, one of the richest women in the world, has married again almost two years after divorcing Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. What Happened: Scott has tied the knot with Dan Jewett, a science teacher at a Seattle private school, a person familiar with the matter told the Journal. “Dan is such a great guy, and I am happy and excited for the both of them,” said Bezos as per a statement made available by an Amazon spokesperson, the Journal reported. Scott and Bezos were married for 25 years. Why It Matters: The Bezos-Scott divorce was finalized in April 2019. Scott came into ownership of 4% of Amazon stock as per the divorce settlement and gave Bezos all her interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. See also: How to Buy Amazon Stock Bezos’s net worth topped pre-divorce heights in July last year. He is currently the wealthiest person on the planet with a total net worth of $177 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. Scott is the twelfth wealthiest and is worth $51.5 billion, as per the same gauge. Scott revealed in a Medium blog post in December that she had made gifts of $4.18 billion to 384 organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Jewett said on Saturday that he plans to give away the majority of his wealth during his lifetime, on Scott’s page on The Giving Pledge, a philanthropist initiative created by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda along with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett. Price Action: Amazon shares closed nearly 0.8% higher at $3,000.46 on Friday and gained 0.15% in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo by Doc Searls on Flickr See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTop 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know AboutElon Musk Lost B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Doge To The Moon? Mark Cuban Says $1 'Will Definitely' Happen If Mavericks Fans Keep Rolling

    Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said on Sunday that the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) "will definitely hit" the $1 level if transactions with the joke cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum. What Happened: The “Shark Tank” investor took to Twitter to reveal that Mavericks was now the largest DOGE merchant in the world. The @dallasmavs have done more than 20,000 #Dogecoin in transactions, making us the LARGEST #DOGECOIN MERCHANT IN THE WORLD ! We thank all of you and can only say that if we sell another 6,556,000,000 #DOGECOIN worth of Mavs merch, #dogecoin will DEFINITELY HIT $1 !!! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 6, 2021 Why It Matters: Last week, Cuban said Mavericks would accept DOGE as payment “because we can.” The basketball team’s tickets and merchandise then began to be sold for the Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency. See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) There is a circulating supply of nearly 128.664 billion DOGE, according to CoinMarketCap data. DOGE traded 11.13% higher at $0.054 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 1.98% higher at $50,526.12. In February, Cuban said that DOGE was not a “bad look” for cryptocurrencies even as many expressed displeasure at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s frequent tweets on the joke cryptocurrency. Hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz said last Thursday that Cuban is “making a mistake” by letting people pay with DOGE. “He’d be better off with 15 other different ways to pay for his tickets,” said Novogratz. Benzinga contacted the Mavericks for further details on Dogecoin transactions. A response was awaited as of press time. Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaSuch Doge, Not Much Wow! Mark Cuban 'Making A Mistake' With Dogecoin Payments, Says Long-Time Crypto BullTesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Fight Breaks Out Between Customers and Employees at Arizona Bath & Body Works

    Footage of an argument and brawl breaking out at an Arizona Bath & Body Works was captured over the weekend, which showed employees and customers fighting.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Dana White reacts to Petr Yan’s disqualification at UFC 259

    UFC president Dana White talks to the media following Petr Yan's disqualification loss to Aljamain Sterling in their bantamweight title fight at UFC 259.