Russian colonel killed in HIMARS strike in Ukraine

3
·2 min read
According to available data, Boris Totikov was killed in a HIMARS MLRS strike on the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast
According to available data, Boris Totikov was killed in a HIMARS MLRS strike on the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast

Totikov and another soldier, the head of the automobile service of guards military unit No. 74268, captain Oleg Lebedev, were reportedly buried in Russia’s city of Ryazan on Sept. 25.

Read also: Ukrainian forces destroy four Russian command and control posts on the southern front

According to Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, the Russian army colonel was killed in a HIMARS MLRS strike on the headquarters of the Russian invaders in the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, just ahead of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Balakliya.

“It was the headquarters of the 35th combined army that was responsible for commanding the troops in this area – the breakthrough occurred in their area,” the journalist said in a Telegram messenger post on Sept. 26.

Read also: Ukraine advances on Lyman while discontent with mobilization rises in Russia, says ISW

“And now, as we can see, there are reasons to say that the Russian command suffered significant losses in this area. The chief of missile troops and artillery is one of the key elements in modern warfare. Now it is clear that the defeat of the Russians was largely connected with the loss of control and the accurate determination by Ukrainian intelligence of the location of Russian headquarters and their precise defeat.”

According to the latest data, Russian military losses have exceeded 57,000 people since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Against this background, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin early on Sept. 21 declared a partial mobilization in Russia and his readiness to use nuclear weapons in the event of a “threat to the territorial integrity” of Russia.

Later Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that 300,000 reservists would be called up during the partial mobilization. He estimated Russia’s mobilization resource at almost 25 million people.

Read also: Putin plans to mobilize a lot more than 300,000 troops, analyst says

After the announcement, Russians began to buy tickets abroad en masse to avoid participation in their country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Read also: FSB sends armored vehicles to checkpoint where Russians are trying to flee to Georgia

In turn, the Kremlin’s puppet in Chechnya, warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, said that he was not going to mobilize locals as the republic had already “surpassed the target” for raising troops for the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

    (Photo by YURI KOCHETKOV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei said, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.The foreign minister of Belarus, a key ally of Russian P

  • Lithuania transfers 50 M113 APCs to Ukraine

    Lithuania has transferred 50 armoured personnel carriers (APCs) M113 to Ukraine, Lithuanian news agency Delfi quoted Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas as saying on Sept. 26.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces strike Russian Guard positions in Kherson

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 02:52 The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike areas where Russian troops and military equipment are concentrated. In particular, they struck positions of the Russian Guard in Kherson and across Kherson Oblast.

  • Russia's economy will 'die by winter' because of military mobilization

    "The mobilization announced on Sept. 21 was a milestone that really divided Russian history into ‘before’ and ‘after,'" says economist Vladislav Inozemtsev.

  • Lukashenko tries to console Putin amid mass flight of Russians

    Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko was on hand on Sept 26. to provide emotional support to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the wake of the mass flight of men from Russia due to mobilization.

  • Kazakhstan says it won't recognise referendums in eastern Ukraine

    Kazakhstan, one of Russia's close ex-Soviet partners, will not recognise the possible annexation of Ukraine's eastern regions by Russia through referendums held there, the Central Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday. Voting took place in four Ukrainian regions mostly held by Russian forces, the start of a plan by President Vladimir Putin to annex a big chunk of Ukraine in what the West says is violation of international law that significantly escalates war in the country.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden

    (Bloomberg) -- The Kremlin granted citizenship to Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency contractor who disclosed a top-secret spying program and has been living in Russia since fleeing the US nine years ago. Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapInterpo

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces repel all Russian attacks, destroy 3 ammunition storage points

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:04 Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 8 Russian attacks and destroyed 3 of the occupiers' ammunition storage points since the start of the day of 26 September.

  • Loud explosion in occupied Melitopol

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:12 A car has exploded in the north of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is temporarily occupied by the Russians. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "Just now: a loud explosion in the northern part of Melitopol, on Lomonosova Street.

  • Putin troop mobilization will come with high costs: think tank

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to call up thousands of Russians in a partial troop mobilization will have high social and political costs for the country and its leader, according to a new think tank report. An assessment of Russia’s offensive published Sunday by the Institute for the Study of War is pessimistic about the…

  • Satellite images show traffic jams at the border as Russians flee the country following Putin's decision to send more people to fight in Ukraine

    "Lots of uncertainty about the Future," a Finnish Board Guard official said on Monday, as Russians flee Putin's military mobilization announcement.

  • Man sets himself on fire in Russia’s Ryazan to escape mobilization

    A man set himself on fire in the city of Ryazan, Russia, to escape mobilization and having to go to war in Ukraine, local Telegram users reported on Sept. 26.

  • Ukraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus

    Russian-organized referendums that could lead to annexing 15% of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday as the Kremlin said it made no decisions on closing its borders as the first mobilisation since World War Two prompted some to flee. Voting in the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the east and southeast began on Friday and have been dismissed as a sham by Western nations, which have pledged not to recognise the results. In Russia, the call-up of some 300,000 reservists has led to the first sustained protests since the invasion began, with one monitoring group estimating at least 2,000 people have been arrested so far.

  • ‘Huge problem:’ Iranian drones pose new threat to Ukraine

    Recent attacks are prompting renewed calls for the U.S. to send more advanced weaponry.

  • Russians allowing people to ‘vote’ without IDs at sham referendums in occupied Berdyansk

    Invading Russian forces are allowing residents in the occupied town of Berdyansk in Zaporizhzhya Oblast to “vote” in a sham referendum without showing identity documents or being listed on voter rolls.

  • Ukraine received NASAMS Zelenskyy

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA" - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:40 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine received the first NASAMS air defence system. Source: Zelenskyy, in the interview with CBS News Quote: "I want to express gratitude to President Biden for a positive decision that has already been made, and to the US Congress; we have received NASAMS.

  • Men not allowed out of Russia, document required from military enlistment office

    It has been confirmed that Russian border guards at Tyumen airport [Tyumen is a Russian city, the centre of Tyumen Oblast and close to the border with Kazakhstan - ed.] are receiving lists of restricted conscripts from military enlistment offices and are prohibiting them from leaving the territory of the Russian Federation.

  • Chase Elliott exits early after Stage 2 crash at Texas

    Chase Elliott’s day in the Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 12 opener came to an early end Sunday after a Stage 2 crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Elliott was in the lead when his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet broke loose through Turn 4 in the 185th of a scheduled 334 laps in the AutoTrader […]

  • Putin has memory lapses, age and stress may be taking toll, says Ukrainian diplomat

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has memory lapses, the former Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United States, Valeriy Chaly, claimed in an interview with journalist Olena Trybushna on Sept. 22.

  • Italy’s Far-Right Victory Is a (Small) Win for Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyItaly’s next prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, leads a party that can trace it roots to the fascist followers of Benito Mussolini and a coalition that features the parties of both the corrupt Putin apologist former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and of the influential ultra-nationalist politician Matteo Salvini (who is perhaps the most far-right of the bunch and also a big Putin fan). Following elections on Sunday, Meloni’s Fratelli d’It