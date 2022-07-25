Russian command facing dilemma in Donbas and southern Ukraine, says British intel

Fruitless fighting continues both in the Donbas and in the Kherson direction

The report’s summary on Twitter says that Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma: either to focus on an offensive in the east or to strengthen the defense in the west.

UK intelligence revealed that they had discovered a Russian military equipment repair facility near the village of Barvinok in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, located 10 km from the border with Ukraine, on July 18, where there are at least 300 damaged vehicles, including battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and general support trucks.

"In addition to its well-documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have damaged in action in Ukraine," the report reads.

Ukrainian officials have praised the U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system for turning the tide of the war, and various U.S. officials have stated that they plan to supply Ukraine with 30 to 50 units of this system in total.

