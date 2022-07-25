Russian command facing dilemma in Donbas and southern Ukraine, says British intel

·1 min read
Fruitless fighting continues both in the Donbas and in the Kherson direction
Fruitless fighting continues both in the Donbas and in the Kherson direction

Read also: Russian losses approach 39,000 troops, Ukrainian figures suggest

The report’s summary on Twitter says that Russian commanders continue to face a dilemma: either to focus on an offensive in the east or to strengthen the defense in the west.

Read also: HIMARS are true gamechangers, says Ukraine’s top spy

UK intelligence revealed that they had discovered a Russian military equipment repair facility near the village of Barvinok in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, located 10 km from the border with Ukraine, on July 18, where there are at least 300 damaged vehicles, including battle tanks, armored personnel carriers and general support trucks.

Read also: Panic in the Kremlin. Why does Putin need volunteer battalions?

"In addition to its well-documented personnel problems, Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair the thousands of combat vehicles which have damaged in action in Ukraine," the report reads.

Ukrainian officials have praised the U.S.-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system for turning the tide of the war, and various U.S. officials have stated that they plan to supply Ukraine with 30 to 50 units of this system in total.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces kill 100 Russian soldiers in a hotel in Krasnyi Luch

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 09:18 The Strategic Communications Centre reports that on the night of 23-24 July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck a hotel in the city of Krasnyi Luch, in Luhansk Oblast, killing 100 Russian soldiers.

  • HIMARS are true gamechangers, says Ukraine’s top spy

    U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems are proving to be real gamechangers in the war against Russian aggression, the head of Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, told U.S. news agency The Washington Post on July 24.

  • "100% result": in the morning, air defence system shot down all 4 missiles over the Khmelnytskyi region

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 20:09 On the morning of 24 July, the Ukrainian air defence system shot down all 4 cruise missiles launched in the Khmelnytskyi region. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the live national 24-hour newscast Quote from Ihnat: "Today (24 July - ed.

  • Lavrov says Russian goal to oust Ukraine's president

    Russia appears to have reversed itself after the country's top diplomat said Moscow's overarching goal is to topple the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as Russian artillery barrages and air strikes continue to pummel cities across Ukraine. The remark from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comes amid Ukraine's efforts to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports, something that would help ease global food shortages, under a new deal tested by a Russian strike on Odesa over the weekend.

  • 'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

    The missile's impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Anna Protsenko was killed two days after returning home. The 35-year-old had done what authorities wanted: She evacuated eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russian forces move closer.

  • The Ukrainian fighters standing in Russia’s way on eastern front

    At the sharp end of efforts to stop the Russian army's progress in eastern Ukraine are the Carpathian Sich battalion, a unit of Ukrainians and foreign nationals who answered Kyiv's call for help to confront the invader. The fighters say they are bound together by a fierce commitment to Ukraine that is now being put to a punishing test.

  • Global gasoline cracks collapse, blow to refiners' profits

    A sudden crash in global gasoline prices in the past two weeks has dented refiners' profits, pushing up inventories in key trading hubs around the world while looming exports from China and India also add to pressure on growing stockpiles. Refiners will be forced to cut gasoline output to safeguard themselves against losses and switch to producing more profitable fuels, traders say, but summer demand is also being hurt by high pump prices in the United States and Europe, and by instability and easing seasonal demand in some parts of Asia. This has led to a rise in inventories from Singapore to Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp and the United States, according to traders, analysts and inventory data.

  • President Zelenskyy says Ukrainian forces are counterattacking and advancing towards the captured city of Kherson

    UK intelligence states that Russia may see a "significant military and political setback" as Ukraine counterattacks target Russian-occupied Kherson.

  • Two Americans Killed in Ukraine Ambush Are Identified: ‘Proved Their Bravery’

    Oleh Tiurkin/EyeEm/GettyThe two Americans killed during an intense battle with Russian forces in Ukraine have been identified, as more details surrounding the “ambush” are revealed. Luke “Skywalker” Lucyszyn and Bryan Young were among a group of American, Canadian, and Swedish citizens killed on July 18 during a surprise attack by a Russian tank in the eastern Donetsk region. The Ukrainian commander in charge of the foreign fighters’ squad, Ruslan Miroshnichenko, confirmed the identities of the

  • In Melitopol, Russian occupiers surprised at airfield and railway the mayor

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 11:05 Explosions were heard at the airfield of occupied Melitopol; the railway used by the Russians to transport troops and equipment was damaged in the Melitopol district.

  • Young Ukrainians use techno parties to rebuild villages

    In a village in northern Ukraine that was devastated by Russian occupation only months ago, a techno party is in full swing. Shovels in hand, the volunteers tackle the remnants of a village cultural center that was destroyed in March by a Russian rocket strike, tossing piles of debris onto a tractor's loader. “Volunteering is my lifestyle now,” said Tania Burianova, an organizer with the Repair Together initiative.

  • New study finds lowest risk of death was among adults who exercised 150-600 minutes/week

    Research Highlights: An analysis of physical activity and medical records for more than 100,000 people over 30 years found that individuals who performed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ currently recommended range of duration of...

  • The invaders tried to advance in Kherson Oblast but sustained losses summary by the General Staff

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 18:34 In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops tried to advance, but suffered losses and chaotically retreated. Source: summary BY the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 Quote: "On the Pivdennyi Buh front, however, the enemy is focusing its primary efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

  • A local New York lawmaker publicly accused AOC of ignoring her home district: 'It would be nice if you breathed our air'

    "Maybe if you spent more time in your office and with your team you'd know what goes on," New York State Sen. Jessica Ramos tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez.

  • Last Stand at Azovstal: Inside the Siege That Reshaped the Ukraine War

    The two Mi-8 helicopters tore across enemy territory early on the morning of March 21, startling the Russian soldiers below. Inside were Ukrainian special forces fighters carrying crates of Stinger and Javelin missiles, as well as a satellite internet system. They were flying barely 20 feet above ground into the hottest combat zone in the war. Ukraine’s top generals had conceived the flights as a daring, possibly doomed, mission. A band of Ukrainian soldiers, running low on ammunition and largel

  • Russians have so few troops left, they make one battalion out of three intercepted call

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 23 JULY 2022, 4:44 A Russian serviceman says in an intercepted conversation that several battalions are being withdrawn from the combat zone due to high losses, and three battalions are to be made into one.

  • Following the attack right after the grain agreement, Moscow wants to negotiate on other issues as well

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 17:56 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is prepared to negotiate with Kyiv "on a wider range of issues", but complained that the resumption of the negotiation process does not depend on the Russian side.

  • Russia comes up with excuse for their strike on Port of Odesa

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY, 2022, 12:08 Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova admitted that the missile strike on the Port of Odesa was carried out by Russian troops, but came up with an excuse for it.

  • Ex-Laker Slava Medvedenko auctioning championship rings to support Ukraine

    Medvedenko played alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. He's taken up arms for his native Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy Russian observation post and ammunition depots in southern Ukraine

    MONDAY, 25 JULY 2022, 02:27 The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed the command and observation post of the 785th separate Special Forces detachment of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, two Russian ammunition depots and a Fagot anti-tank missile system in southern Ukraine.