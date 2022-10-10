Russian commander Surovikin wants to show Putin "quick results" by shelling Ukraine, this is his "style" Ukrainian Intelligence

MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 18:03

The newly appointed commander of the Russian Forces in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, is trying to demonstrate "quick results" to Vladimir Putin by striking at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. As the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence reported, this is his "style of work".

Source: Ukrinform, citing the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence, Andrii Yusov, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "This is his style, the style of the new ‘gauleiter’ of the occupation army in Ukraine – to throw rockets at the infrastructure, including civilian infrastructure. He knows that planes are flying and rockets can be launched from them. This is what was done in order to show that Putin's new personnel appointments in Russia have some importance, to show some quick results."

Details: Yusov noted that the newly appointed head of the Russian army in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, is known for the fact that, while not serving in aviation, he headed the Russian Aerospace Forces and before that, the Russian Air force in Syria.

Background: On 8 October, the Russian Defence Ministry appointed Sergey Surovikin commander of the joint group of troops in Ukraine.

