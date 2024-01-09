Serbian mercenary Dejan Berić, who recruits Serbs for the Russian army, complained about how Russian commanders insult and mistreat Serb recruits fighting against Ukraine in an online video, the BBC reported on Jan. 8.

He called the command of Russi’s 119th Airborne Regiment of a “criminal organization”

Berić became a trusted agent of dictator Vladimir Putin for the 2024 presidential campaign.

The treatment of Serbs in the 119th Regiment has always been poor, Berić said. Russian soldiers refer to the mercenaries as “gypsies” and send them into assaults nearly unarmed.

For instance, before New Year's Eve, the 119th Regiment command tried to send the Serbs to storm Ukrainian positions equipped only with “two or three magazines each,” to capture "expensive weapons" in combat, Berić whined.

They refused to fulfill the order and asked to be transferred to another unit, he claimed.

The commanders, however, declared the Serbs deserters and military criminals, expelled them from their dugouts, and kept them in the cold for several days. They were then asked to sign espionage confessions, Berić alleged.

Berić complained that the military police beat them with rifle butts and added that he expects to be arrested for “discrediting the army” of the aggressor following his address.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić urged Russia in Jan. 2023 to stop recruiting Serbs to participate in the war against Ukraine, especially for the Wagner Group of terrorist mercenaries.

Other foreigners recruited to fight alongside the occupiers come from Cuba, Nepal, and migrants detained at the border with Finland.

