Russia fines Apple $12 million for apps market abuse

FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a silhouette of a mobile user next to a screen projection of the Apple logo
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said on Tuesday it had fined U.S. tech giant Apple $12 million for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the mobile applications market.

The FAS said Apple's distribution of mobile applications through its iOS operating system had resulted in giving its own products a competitive advantage.

Apple said it disagreed with the ruling and that it would appeal in due course, the TASS news agency reported.

Western tech companies have come under increasing pressure in Russia in recent months.

Social network Twitter has been punitively slowed down over a failure to delete content Moscow says is illegal, while Alphabet's Google, Facebook and TikTok have all come under fire.

"On April 26, 2021, the FAS of Russia imposed a turnover fine on Apple Inc of 906.3 million roubles ($12.1 million) for violating antimonopoly legislation," the FAS said in a statement.

The FAS investigation followed a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, which had said that a new version of its Safe Kids application had been declined by Apple's operating system.

The FAS statement referred to August 2020, when it determined that Apple had abused its dominant position and said it would issue an order demanding the company resolve regulations breaches.

($1 = 74.8200 roubles)

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by David Clarke)

Recommended Stories

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • ‘He’s bland’: Republicans struggle to find line of attack that sticks to Biden

    It was a problem that plagued the GOP during the 2020 presidential election, and party leaders say they’re still grappling with it.

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after SpaceX beats Blue Origin to $2.9bn NASA contract for Moon lander

    It was insult added to very expensive injury

  • Mike Pence skiing holiday at height of pandemic cost taxpayers $757,000, report reveals

    Former vice president took trip even as his own task force asked people to stay at home

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • 10 Things in Politics: This brash GOP rep. voted to impeach Trump

    And fully vaccinated American tourists will be allowed to visit the European Union this summer.

  • CNN’s Rick Santorum Dismisses Native American Culture: ‘There Was Nothing Here’ Before U.S.

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Study falsely claiming face masks are harmful, ineffective is not linked to Stanford

    A mask study in Medical Hypotheses links its author to Stanford; the university said he isn't affiliated. Further the study pushes debunked theories.

  • 7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

    Seven former Carolina Panther players reached a surprising consensus when polled about the team’s first-round draft pick.

  • Police: Daughter held without bond after fatally shooting mother

    A mother was shot and killed in Ellicott City. Her daughter is accused of pulling the trigger and now police expect her to face a first-degree murder charge.

  • Pink supermoon lights up dawn skies

    Skygazers were treated to a glimpse of a "pink supermoon" as the celestial event lit up the dawn skies across the globe. But those who missed the rare event will still be able to see the Earth's natural satellite on Tuesday evening as it appears bigger and brighter than usual. The full moon in April is also known as the "pink moon" as it is named after pink flowers, known as phlox, which bloom in the springtime. It is also a supermoon because the full moon will occur when it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

  • Man killed in Myanmar two days after regional deal, local media say

    Activists opposed to military rule called on people to stop paying electricity bills and agricultural loans and to keep their children away from school, adding to doubts about a regional bloc's push to end Myanmar's post-coup crisis. The man was shot dead at a fried rice shop in Mandalay late on Monday and some other people were wounded, three Myanmar media reported.

  • Ann Roth is now the oldest woman to win a competitive Oscar

    Legendary costume designer Ann Roth triumphs at the 2021 Oscars for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," and ties the record for oldest winner with James Ivory.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Biden is governing like Bernie

    And new US guidelines are expected today on when you should wear a mask outside.

  • Ban ministers from text chats with businessmen, say former civil service heads

    Cabinet ministers should be banned from having unofficial conversations with newspapers and businesspeople on WhatsApp in the wake of accusations of sleaze and lobbying at the top of the Government, two former heads of the civil service have said. Lord O'Donnell and Lord Sedwill said reform to the Cabinet manual – which sets out the rules and conventions for the Government – or the ministerial code should include provisions to stop ministers speaking to businesses or newspapers without an official record by civil servants. Their intervention comes after texts between Boris Johnson and James Dyson were leaked to the media, sparking accusations of "cronyism" and "sleaze". Speaking to Parliament's constitution committee, Lord O'Donnell said: "I think we do need to be thinking about how to keep pace with the way in which people operate [and] the increasing use of encrypted messaging services. "I would always want to have pretty firm control over my prime ministers in terms of the way in which they communicated. The idea of prime ministers briefing the press directly [...] doesn't appeal to me very much. "So I would like to think that there should be guidance somewhere about particularly the importance of when there are discussions, [they] really should be noted by civil servants. There should be records of this." Lord Sedwill, Cabinet Secretary under Theresa May and Mr Johnson, added: "When ministers are operating in an official capacity, there must be a record of any conversations they have. The key principle – that official conversations should be on record – is one that the government manual could certainly encompass." Mr Johnson has been criticised for communicating directly with inventor Mr Dyson about the tax implications of his supply of ventilators to the UK at the beginning of the Covid pandemic. Journalists were also leaked WhatsApp conversations between Mr Johnson and Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, relating to the state's proposed purchase of Newcastle United Football Club.