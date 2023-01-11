Russian convicted for 5.5 years in prison: he complained about poor training of conscripts and hit officer

1
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Aleksandr Leshkov, a mobilised serviceman, has been sentenced to 5.5 years in a strict regime colony in Russia for "beating an officer" during a military inspection, when the serviceman was outraged by the poor training and provision of the conscripts.

Source: RBK and TASS, Russian news agencies

Details: In November, a video was shared on the Internet, in which Leshkov, during a military inspection in Patriot Park, used foul words to complain about the quality of the training of the conscripts and their provision.

The event took place on 13 November 2022.

According to the case file, the soldier allegedly "deliberately blew cigarette smoke into the face" of Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mazanov during the inspection, and when Leshkov was suspended from service, he deliberately punched Mazanov in the chest.

The soldier was arrested after the conflict with the officer.

Leshkov’s lawyer states that his client was charged with beating a superior during the performance of military service duties (Article 334.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and insulting the superior (Article 336.2 of the Russian Federation).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

    The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the […]

  • Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?

    Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased their stocks at a time when they're usually being drawn down — an unexpected boost that has relieved fears of gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power factories running out by winter's end. As a result, short-term gas prices have fallen from record highs, dropping from 18 times what they were before Russia massed troops on Ukraine's border in early 2021 to four times higher.

  • Wagner chief says he wants to seize a key Ukrainian city for its vast network of caves and tunnels that could be used for war

    Yevgeny Prigozhin's paramilitary Wagner Group has been involved in heavy fighting on the front lines in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

  • California National Guard general fired after he allegedly made troops take his mom shopping

    A commander with the California National Guard will be fired after multiple probes substantiated claims against him, including tasking subordinates with personal errands.

  • Belarusian military report build-up up of air defence forces together with Russians

    The Ministry of Defense of Belarus has said that it has increased air defence forces together with the Russian military, with units moving to assigned areas. Source: Press service of the Ministry of Defence of Belarus Quote: "According to the plan of the Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Republic of Belarus, the air defence forces of the regional joint forces of Belarus and Russia have been ramped up.

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro meets supporters in Florida

    Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 7 greeted supporters outside the home where he’s staying near Disney World in Kissimmee, Fla.

  • High rollers vie for New York casino in Times Square – or the Mets’ parking lot

    The political response to a Manhattan gambling complex has ranged from skeptical to hostile.

  • Pentagon awards $40M ‘Vampire’ contract for Ukraine’s drone defenses

    The Pentagon has awarded L3Harris Technologies a $40 million contract to send Ukraine “Vampire” counter-drone systems by mid-year, the company announced.

  • German minister promises Ukraine weapons, EU accession help on surprise trip

    In a statement ahead of a meeting with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Baerbock expressed Germany's solidarity with Ukrainians living through Russia's invasion and harsh winter conditions. "This city is a symbol of the absolute insanity of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine and of the endless suffering that people, especially here in the east of the country, are confronted with every day," she said.

  • Over 600 Russian agents and spies exposed since beginning of full-scale Russian invasion

    Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, the Security Service has exposed more than 600 Russian agents and spies working for Russia in Ukraine. Source: Press office of the Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, the Security Service has been investigating more than 1,500 criminal proceedings on the facts of treason and espionage.

  • Beneil Dariush: Dustin Poirier should consider retirement if he’s only chasing names

    Beneil Dariush is frustrated by the idea that former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier isn't interested in fighting him.

  • Bolsonaro leaves U.S. hospital as riot outrage goes on

    STORY: Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from a hospital near Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, a source close to the Bolsonaro family said. Video captured Bolsonaro entering a house in a gated community in Kissimmee, Florida, after his release. He was admitted to hospital on Monday for intestinal pains -- a day after hundreds of his supporters stormed key government buildings in the capital Brasilia. Bolsonaro’s hospital discharge came as an arrest order was issued for one of his ex-ministers over the rampage. A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest of Anderson Torres, who became public security chief for Brasilia this month, after serving as Bolsonaro's justice minister. Torres, who was removed from office on Sunday, was not in the city when the riots occurred, having flown to Florida earlier this month. In a tweet on Tuesday, he said he would cut short his family vacation in Florida and return to Brazil to “take care of [his] defense”. It was unclear if Torres had met with Bolsonaro in Florida. The judge also issued an order to arrest the head of Brasilia's military police. Details of the charges leveled against the pair were not immediately clear. But the arrest order cited their failure to ensure proper security forces were in place. The Sunday rampage came a week after president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in and is widely seen as the worst attack on Brazilian democracy in decades. On Tuesday, another Supreme Court judge surveyed the damage done to the courthouse in Brasilia. In a tearful statement, Justice Gilmar Mendes questioned, “how did we get to this point?” Before adding, “we have to do everything to prevent this from happening again.”

  • Russia is trying to label as extremist maps that question its territorial claims over parts of Ukraine

    Lawmakers move to label maps that question country's territorial integrity as extremist, including maps that don't have Crimea as part of Russia.

  • 'They Don't Think Like You and I': An Iranian Defector's Insights On The Hardline Family He Left Behind

    Meisam Jebelli defected from Iran in 2020, but his brother, Peyman Jebelli, runs the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), a powerful state-controlled media group.

  • Camp for mobilised Russians burns down in Orenburg Oblast

    A tent camp for mobilised Russians has burned down in Orenburg Oblast, Russia, five days after a similar incident took place in Cheremushki, Omsk Oblast. Source: Russian independent media outlet 7x7 - Horizontal Russia Quote: "A fire broke out in the [military] training unit in Nizhnyaya Pavlovka on the morning of 9 January.

  • One Theory for Why Bolsonaro Is in Florida

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hordes of Jair Bolsonaro supporters carried out an assault on their government on Sunday in an eerily similar fashion to Jan. 6, the former Brazilian president was in Florida.But he’s not there on vacation to decompress from, or protest, his election loss to the country’s new president, Luiz Inácio Lula de Silva, according Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.She joined this episode of The New Abnormal podc

  • ‘The Offering’ Review: Jewish Mysticism Gets the Reverse ‘Exorcism’ Treatment

    There's no shortage of great movies about exorcising demons from people's bodies, but this might be the best film about trying to keep one in.

  • Serhii Prytula reveals what Ukrainians revenge donations were spent on: 800-km long-range drones

    The Serhii Prytula Charity Foundation has used Ukrainians' revenge donations to purchase drones with effective ranges of 30, 200 and 800 km for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: Prytula on Facebook Quote: "On 10 October 2022, the Russians carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine, and we then announced our crowdfunding for revenge.

  • Bayer shares gain on prospect of second activist pushing for change

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer is facing demands from activist investor Bluebell Capital Partners to break up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, pushing shares in the diversified health and agriculture group to a five-week high. The source said Bluebell had invested in Bayer a few months ago and is pushing for a sale of the company's consumer health unit and, at a later stage, for a separation of Bayer's pharmaceuticals and agriculture businesses. Bluebell is also seeking to have supervisory board Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann and Chief Executive Werner Baumann replaced, the person said.

  • Armenia says concerned by Russian peacekeepers' role in blockade row

    TBILISI/BAKU (Reuters) -Armenia's prime minister expressed concern on Tuesday about the failure of Russian peacekeepers to take a more active role around the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as Azerbaijan said time was running out for forging a lasting peace deal. Yerevan wants the Russian peacekeepers to end a month-long Azeri blockade of the only road linking Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly ethnic Armenian enclave which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan. "We do not criticize Russian peacekeepers, but we do express concern about their activities, and this concern has long-standing roots," Russian state news agency TASS quoted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as saying.