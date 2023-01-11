Russian convicted for 5.5 years in prison: he complained about poor training of conscripts and hit officer

Aleksandr Leshkov, a mobilised serviceman, has been sentenced to 5.5 years in a strict regime colony in Russia for "beating an officer" during a military inspection, when the serviceman was outraged by the poor training and provision of the conscripts.



Source: RBK and TASS, Russian news agencies



Details: In November, a video was shared on the Internet, in which Leshkov, during a military inspection in Patriot Park, used foul words to complain about the quality of the training of the conscripts and their provision.



The event took place on 13 November 2022.

According to the case file, the soldier allegedly "deliberately blew cigarette smoke into the face" of Lieutenant Colonel Denis Mazanov during the inspection, and when Leshkov was suspended from service, he deliberately punched Mazanov in the chest.

The soldier was arrested after the conflict with the officer.

Leshkov’s lawyer states that his client was charged with beating a superior during the performance of military service duties (Article 334.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and insulting the superior (Article 336.2 of the Russian Federation).

