MarketWatch

Target Corp. announced Monday that it will lift its starting wage range to $15 to $24. Nearly two years ago, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The new pay range will apply to all hourly workers across stores, the supply chain and more, and puts the retailer in a position to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said in a statement. A new hire's starting pay will depend on the position and the local market. Target is also expanding its health benefits alongside th